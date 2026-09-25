The 25Th Edition Of The Tile Of Spain Awards In Architecture And Interior Design Are Open For Entries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The prestigious Tile of Spain Awards 2026 for Architecture and Interior Design, organised by ASCER (The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association), are now open for entries for their 25th edition. The awards aim to promote the use of Spanish ceramic wall and floor tiles in architecture and interior design projects, both in Spain and internationally, and have a. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The competition is open to both national and international architects, interior designers, architectural technologists, landscape architects and decorators of any nationality, entering either individually or as part of a team. Eligible projects must have been completed between January 2024 and October 2026 and must not have been submitted in previous editions of the Awards.

One of the main changes this year is the introduction of new subcategories within both the Architecture and Interior Design awards. Subcategories A-a and I-a are for projects using dry-pressed porcelain stoneware, while A-b and I-b are for projects using other ceramic materials, including extruded porcelain stoneware, rustic stoneware, glazed stoneware, wall tiles, mosaics and terracotta.

The judging panel will be made up of renowned professionals from the fields of architecture and design. Four prizes of €8,000 will be awarded across the professional categories, together with a €3,000 prize for the Student category (Master's Thesis Project).. Following the closing date, the jury will meet in Castellón to assess the entries and select the winning projects.

The awards are sponsored byandwith the support of the

Tile of Spain is the voice of the Spanish tile industry, encompassing more than 120 tile manufacturers. Renowned worldwide for an inspiring blend of aesthetic and technical innovation, Spanish tiles draw on a rich heritage of skill and creativity, while remaining at the cutting edge of design. Since 2004, Tile of Spain has set up and continuously supports ceramic studies programmes at leading schools of architecture. Each year the prestigious Tile of Spain Awards honour the creative use of ceramics in architecture, interior design and student work.

For further information on Tile of Spain:

...

Or Call +971 4 343 0888