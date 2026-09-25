Chennai Abuse Case: All-Women SIT To Re-Probe, Ex-Cops Face Heat

Previous Investigators Summoned Over Case Closure

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Tamil Nadu Police have escalated their handling of the sexual abuse case involving an 84-year-old businessman, ordering a specialised team probe while summoning former investigating officers for questioning. Acting on directives from the Director General of Police, authorities have constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) exclusively of women IPS officers to re-examine the allegations against the industrialist.

Parallel to the SIT formation, internal accountability measures have been initiated regarding the handling of past complaints. The Chennai Central Crime Branch police have issued formal summons to the Assistant Commissioner and Anti-Vice Squad Inspector, the personnel who previously investigated and closed the case. The officers were directed to appear in person for an inquiry to provide explanations regarding their prior closure report.

Chennai Police stated,“In connection with the sexual assault case against industrialist Veeramani, the Chennai Central Crime Branch police have issued summons to Assistant Commissioner Yasmin and Anti-Vice Squad Inspectors Mahesh Kumar and Rajalakshmi, who had earlier investigated the case and closed it. The three officials are expected to appear for inquiry in person today and offer their explanation.”

Political Parties Weigh In

Addressing the investigation, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated that demanding a CBI probe immediately is unnecessary. "The TVK government is doing what it should do properly. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. If there is dissatisfaction with the report submitted by this team after investigation, a CBI probe can be demanded. Demanding a CBI probe immediately is unnecessary," Chidambaram told reporters.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Spokesperson emphasised that law enforcement has been given a free hand to act against anyone found culpable.“They want to accuse the DMK for all those things. Today, there was a photograph on social media showing two ministers sitting with Veeramani on the 7th and 10th of this month. I don't understand anything. They have arrested him, and our leader also issued a statement that if he has committed a mistake, take action," Elangovan told reporters.

Case Background: Seven More Victims Identified

This comes after a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of women IPS officers was formed to probe the allegations against an 84-year-old businessman, who allegedly sexually abused seven more minor girls apart from the original complainant.

Earlier in September, the Chennai City Police revealed that an 84-year-old businessman allegedly sexually abused seven more minor girls apart from the original complainant. A senior officer confirmed that all seven victims have been identified and their statements have been recorded before the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases at the Madras High Court.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The accused businessman was arrested on August 29. The case was registered after police received a USB drive containing a video clip allegedly showing a minor girl being assaulted at his guest house in Teynampet. POCSO Special Court Judge Padma Shanmugasundaram granted three days' custody for his interrogation.

Considering his age and health, he is being questioned inside Puzhal prison from 10 am to 5 pm under video recording by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad till Sept 20. He was arrested along with two other alleged accused.

After one survivor was found to be from a Scheduled Caste community, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been added.

Police initially tried to close the case, citing inability to identify the persons in the video, but the court rejected the closure report and ordered further probe. A special team led by ACP Rajalakshmi was formed, which established the survivor was a minor in 2019 when the offence took place.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Sheela Jayanthi said the committee is yet to receive a police report and that since the victims are now majors, CWC intervention is not required at this stage unless they need care and protection.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)