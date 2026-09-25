Alat FEZ Highlights Export-Oriented Manufacturing As Key Advantage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Export-oriented manufacturing companies focused on producing high-value-added goods for markets outside Azerbaijan are our advantage, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Valeh Alasgarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that, to be successful, Azerbaijan should not simply replicate other free economic zones but should offer more distinctive advantages.

"The difference between the Alat Free Economic Zone and other free economic zones lies in the breadth of its competitive advantages.

The Alat Free Economic Zone is located at the intersection of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, near the Caspian Sea. This means that we offer our clients all types of transport and logistics services, including road, rail and sea transport," he said.

Alasgarov also added that one of the most important aspects of the Alat Free Economic Zone is its legislation.

"In other countries, zones are established under the standard laws of those countries. In our case, there is a specific Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Alat Free Economic Zone. This is a very important factor for investors," he stressed.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), under the ministry, in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

The forum's plenary and panel sessions will address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.