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Europe Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market Forecasts Growth From $1.29B (2025) To $9.81B By 2035, Profiling Airbus, Leonardo, Chess Dynamics & Blighter Surveillance


2026-09-25 05:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market is projected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $9.81 billion by 2035, at a 22.49% CAGR. Growth is driven by geopolitical tensions, unauthorized drone activity, defense modernization, and critical infrastructure protection. Demand spans defense, homeland security, and commercial sectors, with AI-powered detection, RF monitoring, electronic jamming, and autonomous interdiction shaping the market. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Russia are accelerating anti-drone investment and deployment.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market: Focus on End User, Technology Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by escalating security concerns, geopolitical tensions, and increasing drone proliferation across civilian and military domains. The Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market is projected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $9.81 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.49%, reflecting strong regional growth momentum. Europe is emerging as a key contributor, supported by rising investments in defense modernization and critical infrastructure protection. Governments across the region are accelerating deployment of advanced detection and interdiction technologies, positioning Europe as a strategic hub for anti-drone innovation and adoption.
Market Introduction
The Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market is becoming a critical component of modern defense and security infrastructure. Counter-UAV systems are designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralize unauthorized or hostile drones using technologies such as radar, radio-frequency (RF) detection, electronic jamming, and kinetic interception.
With the rapid proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across commercial, recreational, and military applications, Europe has witnessed a surge in drone-related threats. These include unauthorized surveillance, smuggling, cyber vulnerabilities, and potential drone-based attacks on critical infrastructure such as airports, power plants, and defense installations.
Recent geopolitical developments, including rising cross-border tensions and drone incursions, have further accelerated demand for advanced counter-UAV systems across European nations. Governments are increasingly investing in integrated airspace security frameworks, including initiatives such as continent-wide drone defense systems and national anti-drone shields.
Additionally, the commercialization of drone technologies has expanded the need for anti-drone solutions in civilian sectors such as public safety, event security, and industrial facilities. This dual-use demand is fostering innovation, encouraging collaborations between defense contractors, technology firms, and regulatory bodies. As a result, the Europe counter-UAV market is evolving into a highly dynamic ecosystem, combining advanced technologies with regulatory frameworks to ensure comprehensive airspace protection.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: By End User

  • Defense
  • Commercial
  • Homeland Security

Segmentation 2: By Technology Type

  • Detection
  • Interdiction

Segmentation 3: by Country

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest-of-Europe

Among these, the defense segment is expected to dominate due to increasing military adoption and rising geopolitical threats, while detection technologies are gaining traction with AI-powered systems enabling real-time monitoring and response.
Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
Market Trends

  • Integration of AI and machine learning in drone detection systems for real-time threat analysis
  • Development of swarm-mitigation and autonomous response systems
  • Increasing deployment of integrated detection and disruption solutions across Europe
  • Growing adoption of non-destructive mitigation techniques such as electronic countermeasures

Market Drivers

  • Rising incidents of unauthorized drone activities and security breaches
  • Increasing defense budgets and modernization programs across European countries
  • Growing need to protect critical infrastructure and public spaces
  • Expansion of drone applications leading to parallel demand for countermeasures

Market Challenges

  • High cost of advanced counter-UAV systems and deployment infrastructure
  • Regulatory and legal restrictions on drone interception technologies
  • Complexity in detecting small, fast-moving, and low-altitude drones
  • Risk of collateral damage in kinetic mitigation approaches

How This Report Can Add Value?
Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of services available globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market by product, based on the method of end user, technology, and platform.
Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been synergistic activities to strengthen their position in the market.
Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe counter-UAV (anti-drone) market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of counter-UAV (anti-drone) products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Methodology: The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary data sources. Both primary resources (key players, market leaders, and in-house experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools, have been employed to build the predictive and forecast models.
Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 87
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9.81 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics

  • Industry Trends
    • 1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
    • 1.1.1 Swarm-Mitigation Strategies
    • 1.1.2 Autonomous Response and Decision-Support Systems
    • 1.1.3 Integration with C4ISR and Battle-Management
    • 1.1.4 Miniaturization and Portability Trends
    • 1.1.5 Commercial-Civil Fusion
  • Case Studies
    • 1.6 Case Studies
    • 1.6.1 Case Study: Spanish Air Force, Defense, Europe
    • 1.6.2 Case Study: World Economic Forum, Davos - Swiss Police Anti-Drone Defense, Homeland Security/VIP Protection, Europe
    • 1.6.3 Case Study: Gatwick Airport - British Army Deployment of Drone Dome, Homeland Security, Europe
    • 1.6.4 Case Study: Spanish Prisons - Drone Threat Mitigation, Homeland Security, Europe
  • Drivers
    • 1.8.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
    • 1.8.2 Market Drivers
    • 1.8.2.1 Growth in Defense and Homeland-Security Budgets
    • 1.8.2.2 Geopolitical Tensions and Conflict-Driven Demand
    • 1.8.2.3 Proliferation of UAVs
    • 1.8.2.4 Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs
    • 1.8.2.5 Technological Enablers (AI, Sensor Fusion)
  • Challenges
    • 1.8.3 Market Challenges
    • 1.8.3.1 High-Cost System and Lifecycle Costs
    • 1.8.3.2 Regulatory and Legal Uncertainties
    • 1.8.3.3 Technical Integration Complexity
    • 1.8.3.4 Spectrum Congestion and RF Licensing
  • Opportunities
    • 1.8.4 Market Opportunities
    • 1.8.4.1 AI/ML-Enabled Autonomous C-UAS
    • 1.8.4.2 Directed-Energy Weapon (DEW) Commercialization
    • 1.8.4.3 Urban and Smart-City Security Solutions

Company Profiles

  • 3.1 Airbus S.A.S.
  • 3.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
  • 3.3 Chess Dynamics Ltd.
  • 3.4 Leonardo S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit

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