Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Export Guide 2023-2026: Connects Global Buyers With Leading Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam is a growing wooden office furniture sourcing hub, offering low costs and mature production, with opportunities in high-end design, certification and foreign investment

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Export Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Export Guide 2023-2026" has been released to help global office furniture buyers, international trading companies, retailers, wholesalers, office supply distributors and cross-border e-commerce operators identify reliable wooden office furniture exporters in Vietnam.

The guide delivers structured information on Vietnam's wooden office furniture industry, export market and leading suppliers. It covers a diverse range of exporters, including domestic furniture manufacturers, foreign-invested and joint-venture manufacturers, contract manufacturers for international brands, and trading companies.

Profiles of the top 10 Vietnamese wooden office furniture exporters include company and contact information, export volume, export value, pricing, export origins, destinations and major supply relationships for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source supports supplier screening, data analysis, contact management and procurement planning.

Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Industry Overview

Vietnam's wooden office furniture industry has recorded steady growth, supported by urbanization, economic development, commercial real estate expansion and rising demand from businesses, government agencies and educational institutions. Key product categories include office desks, conference tables, reception desks, bookshelves, filing cabinets, partitions and other workplace furniture.

Demand is also shifting toward mid-to-high-end products that combine functionality, durability, comfort, design and brand value. Vietnamese manufacturers have developed integrated production capabilities spanning timber processing, finishing, assembly and packaging. Major furniture manufacturing clusters are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Bac Ninh.

Vietnam has become an important global sourcing destination for wooden office furniture due to competitive pricing, established manufacturing capabilities and access to timber supplies. Major export markets include the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Export Market

Approximately 1,400 exporters in Vietnam shipped wooden office furniture in 2024, generating an estimated US$329 million in export value, an increase of more than 30% year on year. The United States was the largest destination, representing more than 70% of total exports, while Japan ranked second with a share exceeding 8%.

From January through July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative wooden office furniture exports reached approximately US$235 million, representing growth of about 40% compared with the corresponding period in 2024. Continued improvements in product quality, production capacity and international supply-chain integration are expected to support further export growth.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Growing domestic demand and rigorous requirements in international markets are creating opportunities for foreign investment in Vietnam's wooden office furniture sector. Potential areas include advanced manufacturing, high-end customization, product design, environmental and quality certification, technology cooperation, factory development and regional sales operations.

Vietnam offers several investment advantages:



Political stability, sustained economic development and consistent support for industrial growth.

Competitive labor costs and an established furniture manufacturing workforce.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and access to multiple ports.

Legal protections and investment incentives available to qualifying foreign-invested enterprises. Extensive international market access supported by 19 signed or developing free trade agreements, including RCEP and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area.

Wooden furniture manufacturing permits 100% foreign ownership in Vietnam and is not listed as a restricted or prohibited investment sector. Subject to applicable laws and regulations, foreign investors may enter through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures or trade and distribution operations. Qualifying projects may also access incentives in industrial parks, economic zones and high-tech parks.

Key Features of the Export Guide



Comprehensive supplier coverage: Information on major domestic manufacturers, foreign-owned producers, international brand contractors, distributors and trading companies.

Detailed exporter data: Profiles and contact details for the top 10 exporters, together with export quantities, values, prices, origins, destinations and supply relationships.

Market-focused analysis: Coverage of export policies, market supply, leading destinations and industry development trends.

Efficient supplier connectivity: A clear directory format and Excel data source designed to accelerate supplier screening, contact management and procurement matching. Strategic market intelligence: Practical information for buyers, trading companies, investment institutions and businesses across the wooden office furniture supply chain.

The "Vietnam Wooden Office Furniture Export Guide 2023-2026" is designed to shorten research and supplier-matching cycles while helping international buyers establish efficient procurement channels in Vietnam. It also provides decision-making support for trading companies, investors and industry participants seeking opportunities in the expanding Vietnam wooden office furniture export market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Wooden Office Furniture Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Wooden Office Furniture Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Wooden Office Furniture Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Wooden Office Furniture Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Wooden Office Furniture in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

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