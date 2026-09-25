Digital Utility Market Set For Growth Through 2035 As Smart Grids, Cloud Deployment, AI And Network Modernization Drive Global Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Utility Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Network, Areas of Application, Type of Technology, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital utility market is projected to grow from a base-year value of USD 227.85 billion to USD 654.68 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.13% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, energy-efficiency mandates and growing investment in data-driven utility infrastructure.
Utilities across the electricity, water and gas sectors are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, big data analytics and Internet of Things technologies. Combined with smart meters, connected sensors and advanced communications infrastructure, these technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, improved resource management and faster responses to changes in demand. Digital transformation is also helping utility providers improve operational safety, strengthen customer engagement and optimize collaboration across the energy supply chain.
Digital Utility Market Segmentation
The digital utility market analysis covers the following segments:
- Component: Hardware, services and software Deployment: Cloud, hybrid and on-premises Network: Energy storage, energy trading, power generation, retail, and transmission and distribution Application: Asset management, smart grid and smart metering Technology: Artificial intelligence, big data analytics and Internet of Things End user: Commercial, residential and retail Company size: Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world
Key Digital Utility Market Trends
Hardware currently accounts for the largest share of the digital utility market, supported by widespread investment in smart meters, transformers, sensors and other connected equipment. The services segment, however, is expected to record faster growth as utility providers seek specialized support for data analytics, system integration, customer management and renewable energy programs.
On-premises deployment currently holds the leading market position due to established infrastructure, operational control and data security requirements. Cloud deployment is forecast to expand at a higher CAGR, driven by its scalability, flexibility and cost advantages. Cloud-based digital utility platforms also support centralized data management and faster deployment of advanced analytics across distributed operations.
Within the network segment, transmission and distribution currently represents the largest market share. Investment is being directed toward replacing aging infrastructure, reducing system losses and improving electricity delivery. The retail segment is anticipated to grow more rapidly as consumers and businesses seek renewable energy options, transparent usage information and more personalized utility services.
Smart grid applications lead the market, reflecting their importance in modernizing energy infrastructure and improving the reliability, resilience and efficiency of power distribution. Smart metering is expected to experience stronger growth during the forecast period as utilities prioritize accurate billing, demand management, customer engagement and detailed consumption analytics.
Artificial intelligence currently holds the largest share of the technology segment. AI-based platforms support predictive maintenance, outage forecasting, asset optimization and data-driven decision-making. The Internet of Things segment is expected to post a higher growth rate due to the increasing deployment of connected devices and sensors for real-time monitoring and control of utility assets.
The commercial end-user segment currently leads the global digital utility market as organizations invest in energy management solutions to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency. Retail applications are expected to grow at a faster pace, supported by increased use of customer analytics and digital platforms. Large enterprises presently account for the majority of revenue, while small and medium-sized enterprises are forecast to expand more rapidly due to their agility, specialized offerings and ability to address evolving market requirements.
Regional Market Outlook
North America currently captures the largest share of the digital utility market, supported by advanced technology infrastructure, early adoption of smart grid solutions and sustained grid modernization initiatives. The regional analysis covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and other North American markets.
The report also evaluates major markets across Europe, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland. Asian coverage includes China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Additional analysis encompasses Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela in Latin America; Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East and North Africa; and Australia, New Zealand and other global markets.
Digital Utility Market Research Coverage
The report provides detailed market sizing, revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis across all major segments. It assesses the competitive landscape by company size, headquarters, ownership structure and year of establishment. Profiles of prominent digital utility companies include business portfolios, financial information, management teams, geographic footprints, competitive advantages, recent developments and future outlooks.
Additional research modules include digital utility megatrends, patent activity, recent strategic initiatives, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The study examines competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer influence, potential substitutes and barriers facing new market entrants. It also identifies the principal drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges expected to shape the digital utility industry through 2035.
Key Questions Addressed
- What is the current size of the global digital utility market? How much revenue is the market expected to generate by 2035? Which companies are leading the digital utility industry? Which technologies, applications and deployment models offer the strongest growth potential? How will market opportunities be distributed across regions and customer segments? What factors will influence competition and market development during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Digital Utility Market
6.2.1. Type of Components
6.2.2. Types of Deployment
6.2.3. Types of Networks
6.2.4. Areas of Application
6.2.5. Type of Technology
6.2.6. Type of End-Users
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Digital Utility Market: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure
10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS
11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE DIGITAL UTILITY MARKET
12.1. Digital Utility Market: Market Landscape of Startups
12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment
12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure
12.2. Key Findings
SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. ABB*
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Company Mission
13.2.3. Company Footprint
13.2.4. Management Team
13.2.5. Contact Details
13.2.6. Financial Performance
13.2.7. Operating Business Segments
13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
13.2.9. MOAT Analysis
13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain
13.3. Accenture PLC
13.4. Capgemini SA
13.5. Cisco Systems
13.6. Cognizant Technology Solutions
13.7. Eaton
13.8. General Electric
13.9. Honeywell
13.10. IBM
13.11. Itron
13.12. Microsoft
13.13. Oracle
13.14. SAP SE
13.15. Schneider Electric
13.16. Siemens
13.17. Toshiba
SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS
14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS
16. PATENT ANALYSIS
17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Recent Funding
17.3. Recent Partnerships
17.4. Other Recent Initiatives
SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
18. GLOBAL DIGITAL UTILITY MARKET
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
18.4. Demand Side Trends
18.5. Supply Side Trends
18.6. Global Digital Utility Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
18.7.1. Conservative Scenario
18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
18.8. Investment Feasibility Index
18.9. Key Market Segmentations
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. Digital Utility Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.7. Digital Utility Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.8. Digital Utility Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
19.9.1. Secondary Sources
19.9.2. Primary Sources
19.9.3. Statistical Modeling
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. Digital Utility Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.7. Digital Utility Market for Hybrid: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.8. Digital Utility Market for On-Premises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
20.9.1. Secondary Sources
20.9.2. Primary Sources
20.9.3. Statistical Modeling
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF NETWORK
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. Digital Utility Market for Energy Storage: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.7. Digital Utility Market for Energy Trading: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.8. Digital Utility Market for Power Generation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.9. Digital Utility Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.10. Digital Utility Market for Transmission & Distribution: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.11. Data Triangulation and Validation
21.11.1. Secondary Sources
21.11.2. Primary Sources
21.11.3. Statistical Modeling
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON AREAS OF APPLICATION
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. Digital Utility Market for Asset Management: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.7. Digital Utility Market for Smart Grid: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.8. Digital Utility Market for Smart Metering: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
22.9.1. Secondary Sources
22.9.2. Primary Sources
22.9.3. Statistical Modeling
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. Digital Utility Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.7. Digital Utility Market for Big Data Analytics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.8. Digital Utility Market for Internet of Things (IoT): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
23.9.1. Secondary Sources
23.9.2. Primary Sources
23.9.3. Statistical Modeling
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END-USER
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
24.4. Market Movement Analysis
24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.6. Digital Utility Market for Commercial: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.7. Digital Utility Market for Residential: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.8. Digital Utility Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
24.9.1. Secondary Sources
24.9.2. Primary Sources
24.9.3. Statistical Modeling
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
25.4. Market Movement Analysis
25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
25.6. Digital Utility Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.7. Digital Utility Market for Small and Medium Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.8. Data Triangulation and Validation
25.8.1. Secondary Sources
25.8.2. Primary Sources
25.8.3. Statistical Modeling
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN NORTH AMERICA
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
26.4. Market Movement Analysis
26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
26.6. Digital Utility Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.1. Digital Utility Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN EUROPE
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
27.4. Market Movement Analysis
27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
27.6. Digital Utility Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.4. Digital Utility Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.7. Digital Utility Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.8. Digital Utility Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.9. Digital Utility Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.10. Digital Utility Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.11. Digital Utility Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.12. Digital Utility Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.13. Digital Utility Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.14. Digital Utility Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.15. Digital Utility Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN ASIA
28.1. Chapter Overview
28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
28.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
28.4. Market Movement Analysis
28.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
28.6. Digital Utility Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.1. Digital Utility Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.2. Digital Utility Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.5. Digital Utility Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
29. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
29.1. Chapter Overview
29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
29.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
29.4. Market Movement Analysis
29.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
29.6. Digital Utility Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)
29.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.7. Digital Utility Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.6.8. Digital Utility Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
29.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
30. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN LATIN AMERICA
30.1. Chapter Overview
30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
30.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
30.4. Market Movement Analysis
30.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
30.6. Digital Utility Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
30.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
31. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN REST OF THE WORLD
31.1. Chapter Overview
31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
31.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
31.4. Market Movement Analysis
31.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
31.6. Digital Utility Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
31.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
31.6.2. Digital Utility Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
31.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Other Countries
31.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
32. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
32.1. Leading Player 1
32.2. Leading Player 2
32.3. Leading Player 3
32.4. Leading Player 4
32.5. Leading Player 5
32.6. Leading Player 6
32.7. Leading Player 7
32.8. Leading Player 8
33. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS
34. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
35. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
36. SWOT ANALYSIS
37. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
38. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
38.1. Chapter Overview
38.2. Key Business-related Strategies
38.2.1. Research & Development
38.2.2. Product Manufacturing
38.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market
38.2.4. Sales and Marketing
38.3. Key Operations-related Strategies
38.3.1. Risk Management
38.3.2. Workforce
38.3.3. Finance
38.3.4. Others
SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS
39. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH
40. REPORT CONCLUSION
SECTION IX: APPENDIX
41. TABULATED DATA
42. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
43. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES
44. ROOTS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES
45. AUTHOR DETAILS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
. ABB
. Accenture PLC
. Capgemini SA
. Cisco Systems
. Cognizant Technology Solutions
. Eaton
. General Electric
. Honeywell
. IBM
. Itron
. Microsoft
. Oracle
. SAP SE
. Schneider Electric
. Siemens
. Toshiba
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