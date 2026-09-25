Digital Utility Market Set For Growth Through 2035 As Smart Grids, Cloud Deployment, AI And Network Modernization Drive Global Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital utilities are adopting AI, IoT and cloud tools to modernize grids, enable predictive maintenance and integrate renewables, creating opportunities in smart metering, services and retail.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Utility Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Network, Areas of Application, Type of Technology, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital utility market is projected to grow from a base-year value of USD 227.85 billion to USD 654.68 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.13% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, energy-efficiency mandates and growing investment in data-driven utility infrastructure.

Utilities across the electricity, water and gas sectors are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, big data analytics and Internet of Things technologies. Combined with smart meters, connected sensors and advanced communications infrastructure, these technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, improved resource management and faster responses to changes in demand. Digital transformation is also helping utility providers improve operational safety, strengthen customer engagement and optimize collaboration across the energy supply chain.

Digital Utility Market Segmentation

The digital utility market analysis covers the following segments:



Component: Hardware, services and software

Deployment: Cloud, hybrid and on-premises

Network: Energy storage, energy trading, power generation, retail, and transmission and distribution

Application: Asset management, smart grid and smart metering

Technology: Artificial intelligence, big data analytics and Internet of Things

End user: Commercial, residential and retail

Company size: Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world

Key Digital Utility Market Trends

Hardware currently accounts for the largest share of the digital utility market, supported by widespread investment in smart meters, transformers, sensors and other connected equipment. The services segment, however, is expected to record faster growth as utility providers seek specialized support for data analytics, system integration, customer management and renewable energy programs.

On-premises deployment currently holds the leading market position due to established infrastructure, operational control and data security requirements. Cloud deployment is forecast to expand at a higher CAGR, driven by its scalability, flexibility and cost advantages. Cloud-based digital utility platforms also support centralized data management and faster deployment of advanced analytics across distributed operations.

Within the network segment, transmission and distribution currently represents the largest market share. Investment is being directed toward replacing aging infrastructure, reducing system losses and improving electricity delivery. The retail segment is anticipated to grow more rapidly as consumers and businesses seek renewable energy options, transparent usage information and more personalized utility services.

Smart grid applications lead the market, reflecting their importance in modernizing energy infrastructure and improving the reliability, resilience and efficiency of power distribution. Smart metering is expected to experience stronger growth during the forecast period as utilities prioritize accurate billing, demand management, customer engagement and detailed consumption analytics.

Artificial intelligence currently holds the largest share of the technology segment. AI-based platforms support predictive maintenance, outage forecasting, asset optimization and data-driven decision-making. The Internet of Things segment is expected to post a higher growth rate due to the increasing deployment of connected devices and sensors for real-time monitoring and control of utility assets.

The commercial end-user segment currently leads the global digital utility market as organizations invest in energy management solutions to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency. Retail applications are expected to grow at a faster pace, supported by increased use of customer analytics and digital platforms. Large enterprises presently account for the majority of revenue, while small and medium-sized enterprises are forecast to expand more rapidly due to their agility, specialized offerings and ability to address evolving market requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

North America currently captures the largest share of the digital utility market, supported by advanced technology infrastructure, early adoption of smart grid solutions and sustained grid modernization initiatives. The regional analysis covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and other North American markets.

The report also evaluates major markets across Europe, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland. Asian coverage includes China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Additional analysis encompasses Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela in Latin America; Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East and North Africa; and Australia, New Zealand and other global markets.

Digital Utility Market Research Coverage

The report provides detailed market sizing, revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis across all major segments. It assesses the competitive landscape by company size, headquarters, ownership structure and year of establishment. Profiles of prominent digital utility companies include business portfolios, financial information, management teams, geographic footprints, competitive advantages, recent developments and future outlooks.

Additional research modules include digital utility megatrends, patent activity, recent strategic initiatives, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The study examines competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer influence, potential substitutes and barriers facing new market entrants. It also identifies the principal drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges expected to shape the digital utility industry through 2035.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current size of the global digital utility market?

How much revenue is the market expected to generate by 2035?

Which companies are leading the digital utility industry?

Which technologies, applications and deployment models offer the strongest growth potential?

How will market opportunities be distributed across regions and customer segments? What factors will influence competition and market development during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Digital Utility Market

6.2.1. Type of Components

6.2.2. Types of Deployment

6.2.3. Types of Networks

6.2.4. Areas of Application

6.2.5. Type of Technology

6.2.6. Type of End-Users

6.3. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Digital Utility Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE DIGITAL UTILITY MARKET

12.1. Digital Utility Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. ABB*

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain

13.3. Accenture PLC

13.4. Capgemini SA

13.5. Cisco Systems

13.6. Cognizant Technology Solutions

13.7. Eaton

13.8. General Electric

13.9. Honeywell

13.10. IBM

13.11. Itron

13.12. Microsoft

13.13. Oracle

13.14. SAP SE

13.15. Schneider Electric

13.16. Siemens

13.17. Toshiba

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS

16. PATENT ANALYSIS

17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Recent Funding

17.3. Recent Partnerships

17.4. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18. GLOBAL DIGITAL UTILITY MARKET

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.4. Demand Side Trends

18.5. Supply Side Trends

18.6. Global Digital Utility Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.7.1. Conservative Scenario

18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.8. Investment Feasibility Index

18.9. Key Market Segmentations

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Digital Utility Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Digital Utility Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Digital Utility Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.9.1. Secondary Sources

19.9.2. Primary Sources

19.9.3. Statistical Modeling

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Digital Utility Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Digital Utility Market for Hybrid: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Digital Utility Market for On-Premises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.9.1. Secondary Sources

20.9.2. Primary Sources

20.9.3. Statistical Modeling

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF NETWORK

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Digital Utility Market for Energy Storage: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Digital Utility Market for Energy Trading: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Digital Utility Market for Power Generation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. Digital Utility Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.10. Digital Utility Market for Transmission & Distribution: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.11. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.11.1. Secondary Sources

21.11.2. Primary Sources

21.11.3. Statistical Modeling

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON AREAS OF APPLICATION

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Digital Utility Market for Asset Management: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Digital Utility Market for Smart Grid: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Digital Utility Market for Smart Metering: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

22.9.1. Secondary Sources

22.9.2. Primary Sources

22.9.3. Statistical Modeling

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Digital Utility Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. Digital Utility Market for Big Data Analytics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.8. Digital Utility Market for Internet of Things (IoT): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

23.9.1. Secondary Sources

23.9.2. Primary Sources

23.9.3. Statistical Modeling

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END-USER

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

24.4. Market Movement Analysis

24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

24.6. Digital Utility Market for Commercial: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.7. Digital Utility Market for Residential: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.8. Digital Utility Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

24.9.1. Secondary Sources

24.9.2. Primary Sources

24.9.3. Statistical Modeling

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

25.4. Market Movement Analysis

25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

25.6. Digital Utility Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.7. Digital Utility Market for Small and Medium Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

25.8.1. Secondary Sources

25.8.2. Primary Sources

25.8.3. Statistical Modeling

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN NORTH AMERICA

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

26.4. Market Movement Analysis

26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

26.6. Digital Utility Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.1. Digital Utility Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN EUROPE

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

27.4. Market Movement Analysis

27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

27.6. Digital Utility Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.4. Digital Utility Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.7. Digital Utility Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.8. Digital Utility Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.9. Digital Utility Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.10. Digital Utility Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.11. Digital Utility Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.12. Digital Utility Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.13. Digital Utility Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.14. Digital Utility Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.15. Digital Utility Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN ASIA

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

28.4. Market Movement Analysis

28.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

28.6. Digital Utility Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.1. Digital Utility Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.2. Digital Utility Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.5. Digital Utility Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

29. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

29.1. Chapter Overview

29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

29.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

29.4. Market Movement Analysis

29.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

29.6. Digital Utility Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)

29.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.7. Digital Utility Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.8. Digital Utility Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

30. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN LATIN AMERICA

30.1. Chapter Overview

30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

30.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

30.4. Market Movement Analysis

30.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

30.6. Digital Utility Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.2. Digital Utility Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.4. Digital Utility Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.5. Digital Utility Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.6. Digital Utility Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

31. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL UTILITY IN REST OF THE WORLD

31.1. Chapter Overview

31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

31.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

31.4. Market Movement Analysis

31.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

31.6. Digital Utility Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.1. Digital Utility Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.2. Digital Utility Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.3. Digital Utility Market in Other Countries

31.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

32. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

32.1. Leading Player 1

32.2. Leading Player 2

32.3. Leading Player 3

32.4. Leading Player 4

32.5. Leading Player 5

32.6. Leading Player 6

32.7. Leading Player 7

32.8. Leading Player 8

33. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

34. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

35. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

36. SWOT ANALYSIS

37. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

38. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

38.1. Chapter Overview

38.2. Key Business-related Strategies

38.2.1. Research & Development

38.2.2. Product Manufacturing

38.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

38.2.4. Sales and Marketing

38.3. Key Operations-related Strategies

38.3.1. Risk Management

38.3.2. Workforce

38.3.3. Finance

38.3.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

39. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

40. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

41. TABULATED DATA

42. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

43. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

44. ROOTS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

45. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

. ABB

. Accenture PLC

. Capgemini SA

. Cisco Systems

. Cognizant Technology Solutions

. Eaton

. General Electric

. Honeywell

. IBM

. Itron

. Microsoft

. Oracle

. SAP SE

. Schneider Electric

. Siemens

. Toshiba

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