Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market 20262030: Precision Oncology And Tissue- And Gene-Based Testing Unlock New Cancer Screening Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cancer gene panels and AI-driven genomic profiling are going mainstream, creating opportunities in high-risk testing, global expansion, premium diagnostics and clinical support. Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening Potential Market Size with Executive and Consultant Guides 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets Report Examines Global Growth, Pricing and Emerging Opportunities Cancer gene panels and genomic profiling are rapidly transforming cancer diagnosis, treatment selection and clinical decision-making. As oncologists increasingly incorporate information from hundreds of cancer-related genes into routine care, the global genomic cancer testing market is expanding beyond its specialized origins and moving toward broader clinical adoption. Artificial intelligence is also creating new opportunities by supporting the analysis and interpretation of increasingly complex genomic data. The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets" report examines the technologies, competitive strategies and market forces shaping this evolving sector. It analyzes two distinct market segments and explores how advances in genomic profiling could permanently change cancer diagnostics. The report also considers how declining sequencing costs, continued scientific progress and expanding clinical applications are influencing demand for cancer genomic testing worldwide. Key areas covered include comprehensive cancer gene panels, genomic profiling solutions and hereditary high-risk breast cancer panels. The report evaluates how established diagnostics companies, emerging testing providers, laboratories and other market participants are competing for position in a market that continues to develop. Several organizations are extending their lead through international expansion, broader test portfolios and enhanced clinical support. The market offers significant commercial potential for diagnostic providers that combine clinically relevant tests with dependable physician, laboratory and patient support. Solutions that deliver actionable genomic insights and integrate effectively into oncology workflows may support premium pricing. At the same time, regular scientific advances are creating additional applications, while lower sequencing costs are improving the accessibility and scalability of genomic cancer testing. Designed for analysts, strategic planners, investors, diagnostic companies, laboratories and healthcare organizations, the report provides hundreds of pages of market intelligence. It includes a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to support analysis of cancer panel pricing and reimbursement. This information can help organizations assess current payment structures, forecast demand for new testing technologies and evaluate research and development investments. The report also provides specific growth estimates and market size projections for emerging cancer diagnostics and genomic testing technologies. Purchasers can receive assistance with the use and interpretation of the report's market data, normally without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals may apply the findings directly when forecasting test volumes, planning clinical facility expansion, allocating resources and assessing future service requirements. Geographic coverage includes detailed market breakouts for 18 countries and four regions, providing insight into national and regional opportunities across the genomic cancer panel and profiling market. Purchasers may also request a detailed breakout for any country worldwide, enabling more focused evaluation of local market conditions, adoption trends and commercial potential. By bringing together market forecasts, reimbursement data, country-level analysis, technology trends and competitive intelligence, the "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets" report provides a comprehensive resource for organizations navigating the global cancer diagnostics market. It offers decision-makers the information required to evaluate growth opportunities, plan market entry, anticipate changes in clinical demand and develop strategies for a rapidly advancing field. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 593 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Large Comprehensive Cancer Panel Market - Situation Analysis

1.3 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.4 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.5 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cancer Profiling Market

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?

2.2 The Sequencing Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Oncogenomics

3.2.1 Carcinogenesis

3.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3.2.2.1 Chromosomes

3.2.2.2 Genes

3.2.2.3 Epigenetics

3.2.3 Cancer Genes

3.2.4 Germline vs Somatic

3.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing

3.2.6 Genomic Profiling

3.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay

3.2.8 Changing Clinical Role

3.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

3.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

3.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

3.3.2 Diagnosis

3.3.3 Managing

3.3.4 Monitoring

3.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.5.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.5.2 Economies of Scale

3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.5.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.5.4 Physician's and POCT

3.6 Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays

3.7 Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing

3.7.1 Medicare Profile Pricing

3.7.2 Whole Exome Sequencing

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Level of Care

4.1.2 Companion Dx

4.1.3 Immuno-oncology

4.1.4 Liability

4.1.5 The Aging Effect

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Oncology Testing Assets

5.3 QIAGEN Acquires Genoox

5.4 Illumina Genomic Profiling Test Receives Japan Approval

5.5 Otsuko Launches the First-in-Japan Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay

5.6 Foundation Medicine, Fulgent Genetics to Launch Germline Testing

5.7 Advanced Genomics APAC, 3BIGS Partner on Cancer Testing

5.8 Lucence Assay Gets Coverage for Advanced Solid Tumors

5.9 Foundation Medicine, AnHeart Therapeutics to Develop CDx for NSCLC Therapy

5.10 Roche CGP Assay Shows Concordance With Other NGS-Based Assays

5.11 Precede Biosciences Emerges From Stealth With $57M

5.12 Geneseeq Nabs CE Marks for Cancer Test Kits

5.13 Realm IDx Profiling Test Gets National Health Coverage in Japan

5.14 Foundation Medicine, Merck KGaA to Collaborate on Companion Diagnostics

5.15 Guardant Health Secures Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Profiling Test

5.16 Myriad Genetics, Intermountain Precision Genomics Obtain NY Certification for Tumor Profiling

5.17 Cota, Genomic Testing Coop Ink Oncology Partnership

5.18 Euformatics, ViennaLab, Oncompass Win Liquid Biopsy Development Contract

5.19 Prenetics' Cancer Profiling Test Receives FDA Clearance

5.20 Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

5.21 Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

5.22 Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

5.23 Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services

5.24 Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil

5.25 Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline

5.26 Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay

5.27 Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test

5.28 Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.29 Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs

5.30 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role

5.31 Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology

5.32 Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics

5.33 Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis

5.34 Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries

5.35 Burning Rock Revenues Rise

5.36 Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing

5.37 OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence

5.38 Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering

5.39 Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China

5.40 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing

5.41 Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing

5.42 Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer

5.43 Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

5.44 Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

5.45 Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

5.46 Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

5.47 Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

5.48 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

5.49 Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

5.50 Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

5.51 Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings

5.52 MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution

5.53 NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program

5.54 Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer

5.55 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

5.56 ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers

5.57 Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing

5.58 Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support

5.59 Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Admera Health, LLC

6.6 Aethlon Medical

6.7 Agilent

6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.9 Anchor Dx

6.10 ANGLE plc

6.11 ARUP Laboratories

6.12 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.13 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.14 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.16 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.17 Bioarray Genetics

6.18 Biocartis

6.19 Biocept, Inc.

6.20 Biodesix Inc.

6.21 BioFluidica

6.22 BioGenex

6.23 BioIVT

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.29 Bio-Techne

6.30 Bioview

6.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.32 Burning Rock

6.33 C2i Genomics

6.34 Cardiff Oncology

6.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.36 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.37 Celemics

6.38 CellMax Life

6.39 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.40 Charles River Laboratories

6.41 Circulogene

6.42 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.43 Clinical Genomics

6.44 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.45 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.46 Diagnologix LLC

6.47 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.48 Element Biosciences

6.49 Enzo Biochem

6.50 Epic Sciences

6.51 Epigenomics AG

6.52 Eurofins Scientific

6.53 Exact Sciences

6.54 Fabric Genomics

6.55 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.56 Freenome

6.57 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.58 Fujirebio

6.59 GeneDx Holdings

6.60 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.61 Genetic Technologies Ltd.

6.62 Genetron Holdings

6.63 GenomOncology

6.64 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.65 Guardant Health

6.66 HansaBiomed

6.67 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.68 iCellate

6.69 ICON PLC

6.70 Illumina

6.71 Incell Dx

6.72 Inivata

6.73 Invitae Corporation

6.74 Invivogen

6.75 Invivoscribe

6.76 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.77 KEW

6.78 Lucence Health

6.79 Lunglife AI Inc

6.80 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.81 MDx Health

6.82 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.83 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.84 Millipore Sigma

6.85 Miltenyi Biotec

6.86 miR Scientific

6.87 Myriad Genetics

6.88 Nanostring

6.89 NantHealth, Inc.

6.90 Natera

6.91 NeoGenomics

6.92 NGeneBio

6.93 Novogene

6.94 Oncimmune

6.95 Oncocyte

6.96 OncoDNA

6.97 OraLiva

6.98 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.99 Panagene

6.100 Personalis

6.101 Perthera

6.102 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.103 Precipio

6.104 PrecisionMed

6.105 Predictive Oncology

6.106 Prenetics

6.107 Promega

6.108 Qiagen

6.109 QuidelOrtho

6.110 Rarecells SAS

6.111 RareCyte

6.112 Revvity

6.113 Roche Diagnostics

6.114 Screencell

6.115 Sherlock Biosciences

6.116 Siemens Healthineers

6.117 simfo GmbH

6.118 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.119 Singular Genomics

6.120 Singulomics

6.121 SkylineDx

6.122 Standard BioTools

6.123 Stilla Technologies

6.124 Sysmex Inostics

6.125 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.126 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.127 Todos Medical

6.128 Ultima Genomics

6.129 Variantyx

6.130 Vela Diagnostics

6.131 Veracyte

6.132 VolitionRX

6.133 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Final Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth

7.3 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application

7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year

7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth

7.4 Global Market by Tissue - Overview

7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Tissue

7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Base Year

7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Final Year

7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Share by Year

7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Segment Growth

7.5 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview

7.5.1 Table - Global Market Germline & Somatic

7.5.2 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.5.3 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base Year

7.5.4 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Final Year

7.5.5 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Share by Year

7.5.6 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Segment Growth

8 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer

8.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles

8.1.1 Table Comprehensive Testing - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Comprehensive Testing Growth

8.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing

8.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth

8.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing

8.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth

8.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing

8.4.1 Table Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing Growth

8.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing

8.5.1 Table Blood Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth

8.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing

8.6.1 Table Prostate Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Prostate Cancer Testing Growth

8.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing

8.7.1 Table Lung Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.7.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth

8.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing

8.8.1 Table Other Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

8.8.2 Chart - Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth

9 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Application

9.1 Clinical Testing

9.1.1 Table Clinical Testing - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Clinical Testing Growth

9.2 Pharmaceutical Testing

9.2.1 Table Pharmaceutical Testing - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Pharmaceutical Testing Growth

9.3 Research Testing

9.3.1 Table Research Testing - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Research Testing Growth

10 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Tissue Type

10.1 Solid Tissue

10.1.1 Table Solid Tissue Testing - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Solid Tissue Testing Growth

10.2 Liquid Tissue Testing

10.2.1 Table Liquid Tissue Testing - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Liquid Tissue Testing Growth

11 Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic

11.1 Global Market Somatic

11.1.1 Table Somatic - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Somatic Testing Growth

11.2 Global Market Germline

11.2.1 Table Germline - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Germline Testing Growth

12 Potential Market Opportunity Sizes

12.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal

12.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer

12.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis

12.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

Table of Tables

Table 1 Market Players by Type

Table 2 The Base Pairs

Table 3 Current Assays

Table 4 Relevant Pricing Table

Table 5 Five Factors Driving Growth

Table 6 Four Factors Limiting Growth

Table 7 Key Diagnostic Laboratory Technology Trends

Table 8 Next Generation Sequencing Technologies - Speed and Cost

Table 9 - Global Cancer Panel Market by Region

Table 10 Global Market by Cancer Type

Table 11 Global Market by Application

Table 12 Global Market by Tissue

Table 13 Global Market Germline & Somatic

Table 14 Comprehensive Testing by Country

Table 15 Breast Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 16 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 17 Gynecological Cancer Testing by Country

Table 18 Blood Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 19 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 20 Lung Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 21 Other Cancer Gene Testing by Country

Table 22 Clinical Testing by Country

Table 23 Pharmaceutical Testing by Country

Table 24 Research Testing by Country

Table 25 Solid Tissue Testing by Country

Table 26 Liquid Tissue Testing by Country

Table 27 Somatic by Country

Table 28 Germline by Country

Table 29 Potential Screening Market: Lung, Breast & Colorectal

Table 30 Potential Screening Market: Prostate, Other & All

Table 31 Potential Cancer Diagnosis Market Size

Table 32 Potential Cancer Management Market Size

Table 33 The Most Common Assays

Table 34 Largest Revenue Assays

Table 35 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

Table of Figures

Figure 1 VistSeq Hereditary Cancer Panel

Figure 2 Global Healthcare Spending

Figure 3 The Road to Diagnostics

Figure 4 The Genomic Progression of Cancer

Figure 5 DNA Strands and Chromosomes

Figure 6 Karyogram of Human Chromosomes

Figure 7 Size of Various Genomes

Figure 8 Germline vs Somatic Mutations

Figure 9 Comparing Genomic Diagnostic and Traditional Testing

Figure 10 The Changing Age of The World's Population

Figure 11 Health Care Consumption by Age

Figure 12 Cancer Incidence - Age at Diagnosis

Figure 13 Base Year Country Global Share

Figure 14 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 15 Cancer Panel Market Base Year

Figure 16 Cancer Panel Market Final Year

Figure 17 Cancer Type Share by Year

Figure 18 Cancer Type Segment Growth

Figure 19 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 20 Cancer Panel Market Base Year

Figure 21 Cancer Panel Market Final Year

Figure 22 Application Share by Year

Figure 23 Application Segment Growth

Figure 24 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 25 Cancer Panel Market Base Year

Figure 26 Cancer Panel Market Final Year

Figure 27 Tissue Share by Year

Figure 28 Tissue Segment Growth

Figure 29 Germline & Somatic - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 30 Germline & Somatic Market Base Year

Figure 31 Germline & Somatic Market Final Year

Figure 32 Germline & Somatic Share by Year

Figure 33 Germline & Somatic Segment Growth

Figure 34 Comprehensive Testing Growth

Figure 35 Breast Cancer Testing Growth

Figure 36 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth

Figure 37 Gynecological Cancer Testing Growth

Figure 38 Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth

Figure 39 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing Growth

Figure 40 Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth

Figure 41 Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth

Figure 42 Clinical Testing Growth

Figure 43 Pharmaceutical Testing Growth

Figure 44 Research Testing Growth

Figure 45 Solid Tissue Testing Growth

Figure 46 Liquid Tissue Testing Growth

Figure 47 Somatic Testing Growth

Figure 48 Germline Testing Growth

Figure 49 IVD Test Menu Growth

Figure 50 IVD Test Average Fees - A Ten Year View

Companies Featured



10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Aethlon Medical

Agilent

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ARUP Laboratories

AVIVA Systems Biology

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

C2i Genomics

Cardiff Oncology

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Celemics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Circulogene

Clearbridge Biomedics

Clinical Genomics

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Element Biosciences

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

GeneDx Holdings

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetic Technologies Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

ICON PLC

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

J&J Innovative Medicine

KEW

Lucence Health

Lunglife AI Inc

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Myriad Genetics

Nanostring

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene

Oncimmune

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

OraLiva

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Personalis

Perthera

PGDx (Labcorp)

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Predictive Oncology

Prenetics

Promega

Qiagen

QuidelOrtho

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

Screencell

Sherlock Biosciences

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Todos Medical

Ultima Genomics

Variantyx

Vela Diagnostics

Veracyte

VolitionRX Vortex Biosciences

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