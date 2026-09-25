Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market 20262030: Precision Oncology And Tissue- And Gene-Based Testing Unlock New Cancer Screening Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|593
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 Large Comprehensive Cancer Panel Market - Situation Analysis
1.3 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
1.4 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1.5 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cancer Profiling Market
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?
2.2 The Sequencing Revolution
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Revenue Market Size
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Methodology
2.4.2 Sources
2.4.3 Authors
2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending
2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics
2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services
3 Market Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Pathology Supplier
3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.1.10 Audit Body
3.1.11 Certification Body
3.2 Oncogenomics
3.2.1 Carcinogenesis
3.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
3.2.2.1 Chromosomes
3.2.2.2 Genes
3.2.2.3 Epigenetics
3.2.3 Cancer Genes
3.2.4 Germline vs Somatic
3.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
3.2.6 Genomic Profiling
3.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay
3.2.8 Changing Clinical Role
3.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
3.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
3.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
3.3.2 Diagnosis
3.3.3 Managing
3.3.4 Monitoring
3.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
3.5.1 Hospital Testing Share
3.5.2 Economies of Scale
3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.5.3 Physician Office Lab's
3.5.4 Physician's and POCT
3.6 Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays
3.7 Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing
3.7.1 Medicare Profile Pricing
3.7.2 Whole Exome Sequencing
4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Level of Care
4.1.2 Companion Dx
4.1.3 Immuno-oncology
4.1.4 Liability
4.1.5 The Aging Effect
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 State of knowledge
4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard
4.2.3 Protocol Resistance
4.2.4 Regulation and coverage
4.3 Instrumentation and Automation
4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
4.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
5 Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
5.2 Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Oncology Testing Assets
5.3 QIAGEN Acquires Genoox
5.4 Illumina Genomic Profiling Test Receives Japan Approval
5.5 Otsuko Launches the First-in-Japan Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay
5.6 Foundation Medicine, Fulgent Genetics to Launch Germline Testing
5.7 Advanced Genomics APAC, 3BIGS Partner on Cancer Testing
5.8 Lucence Assay Gets Coverage for Advanced Solid Tumors
5.9 Foundation Medicine, AnHeart Therapeutics to Develop CDx for NSCLC Therapy
5.10 Roche CGP Assay Shows Concordance With Other NGS-Based Assays
5.11 Precede Biosciences Emerges From Stealth With $57M
5.12 Geneseeq Nabs CE Marks for Cancer Test Kits
5.13 Realm IDx Profiling Test Gets National Health Coverage in Japan
5.14 Foundation Medicine, Merck KGaA to Collaborate on Companion Diagnostics
5.15 Guardant Health Secures Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Profiling Test
5.16 Myriad Genetics, Intermountain Precision Genomics Obtain NY Certification for Tumor Profiling
5.17 Cota, Genomic Testing Coop Ink Oncology Partnership
5.18 Euformatics, ViennaLab, Oncompass Win Liquid Biopsy Development Contract
5.19 Prenetics' Cancer Profiling Test Receives FDA Clearance
5.20 Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy
5.21 Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling
5.22 Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early
5.23 Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services
5.24 Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil
5.25 Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline
5.26 Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay
5.27 Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test
5.28 Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay
5.29 Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs
5.30 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role
5.31 Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology
5.32 Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics
5.33 Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis
5.34 Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries
5.35 Burning Rock Revenues Rise
5.36 Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing
5.37 OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence
5.38 Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering
5.39 Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China
5.40 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing
5.41 Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing
5.42 Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer
5.43 Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
5.44 Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
5.45 Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
5.46 Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
5.47 Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
5.48 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
5.49 Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
5.50 Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
5.51 Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings
5.52 MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution
5.53 NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program
5.54 Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer
5.55 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
5.56 ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers
5.57 Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing
5.58 Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support
5.59 Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
6 Profiles of Key Players
6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.
6.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.3 AccuraGen Inc.
6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies
6.5 Admera Health, LLC
6.6 Aethlon Medical
6.7 Agilent
6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
6.9 Anchor Dx
6.10 ANGLE plc
6.11 ARUP Laboratories
6.12 AVIVA Systems Biology
6.13 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
6.14 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
6.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.16 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
6.17 Bioarray Genetics
6.18 Biocartis
6.19 Biocept, Inc.
6.20 Biodesix Inc.
6.21 BioFluidica
6.22 BioGenex
6.23 BioIVT
6.24 Biolidics Ltd
6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics
6.26 Bioneer Corporation
6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories
6.29 Bio-Techne
6.30 Bioview
6.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb
6.32 Burning Rock
6.33 C2i Genomics
6.34 Cardiff Oncology
6.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics
6.36 Castle Biosciences, Inc.
6.37 Celemics
6.38 CellMax Life
6.39 Cepheid (Danaher)
6.40 Charles River Laboratories
6.41 Circulogene
6.42 Clearbridge Biomedics
6.43 Clinical Genomics
6.44 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
6.45 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
6.46 Diagnologix LLC
6.47 Diasorin S.p.A.
6.48 Element Biosciences
6.49 Enzo Biochem
6.50 Epic Sciences
6.51 Epigenomics AG
6.52 Eurofins Scientific
6.53 Exact Sciences
6.54 Fabric Genomics
6.55 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)
6.56 Freenome
6.57 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
6.58 Fujirebio
6.59 GeneDx Holdings
6.60 GeneFirst Ltd.
6.61 Genetic Technologies Ltd.
6.62 Genetron Holdings
6.63 GenomOncology
6.64 GILUPI Nanomedizin
6.65 Guardant Health
6.66 HansaBiomed
6.67 HTG Molecular Diagnostics
6.68 iCellate
6.69 ICON PLC
6.70 Illumina
6.71 Incell Dx
6.72 Inivata
6.73 Invitae Corporation
6.74 Invivogen
6.75 Invivoscribe
6.76 J&J Innovative Medicine
6.77 KEW
6.78 Lucence Health
6.79 Lunglife AI Inc
6.80 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
6.81 MDx Health
6.82 Menarini Silicon Biosystems
6.83 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
6.84 Millipore Sigma
6.85 Miltenyi Biotec
6.86 miR Scientific
6.87 Myriad Genetics
6.88 Nanostring
6.89 NantHealth, Inc.
6.90 Natera
6.91 NeoGenomics
6.92 NGeneBio
6.93 Novogene
6.94 Oncimmune
6.95 Oncocyte
6.96 OncoDNA
6.97 OraLiva
6.98 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
6.99 Panagene
6.100 Personalis
6.101 Perthera
6.102 PGDx (Labcorp)
6.103 Precipio
6.104 PrecisionMed
6.105 Predictive Oncology
6.106 Prenetics
6.107 Promega
6.108 Qiagen
6.109 QuidelOrtho
6.110 Rarecells SAS
6.111 RareCyte
6.112 Revvity
6.113 Roche Diagnostics
6.114 Screencell
6.115 Sherlock Biosciences
6.116 Siemens Healthineers
6.117 simfo GmbH
6.118 Singlera Genomics Inc.
6.119 Singular Genomics
6.120 Singulomics
6.121 SkylineDx
6.122 Standard BioTools
6.123 Stilla Technologies
6.124 Sysmex Inostics
6.125 Tempus Labs, Inc.
6.126 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.127 Todos Medical
6.128 Ultima Genomics
6.129 Variantyx
6.130 Vela Diagnostics
6.131 Veracyte
6.132 VolitionRX
6.133 Vortex Biosciences
7 The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type
7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year
7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Final Year
7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year
7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth
7.3 Global Market by Application - Overview
7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application
7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth
7.4 Global Market by Tissue - Overview
7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Tissue
7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Base Year
7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Final Year
7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Share by Year
7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Tissue - Segment Growth
7.5 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview
7.5.1 Table - Global Market Germline & Somatic
7.5.2 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.5.3 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base Year
7.5.4 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Final Year
7.5.5 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Share by Year
7.5.6 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Segment Growth
8 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer
8.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles
8.1.1 Table Comprehensive Testing - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Comprehensive Testing Growth
8.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing
8.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth
8.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing
8.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth
8.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing
8.4.1 Table Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing Growth
8.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing
8.5.1 Table Blood Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.5.2 Chart - Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth
8.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing
8.6.1 Table Prostate Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.6.2 Chart - Prostate Cancer Testing Growth
8.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing
8.7.1 Table Lung Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.7.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth
8.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing
8.8.1 Table Other Cancer Gene Testing - by Country
8.8.2 Chart - Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth
9 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Application
9.1 Clinical Testing
9.1.1 Table Clinical Testing - by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Clinical Testing Growth
9.2 Pharmaceutical Testing
9.2.1 Table Pharmaceutical Testing - by Country
9.2.2 Chart - Pharmaceutical Testing Growth
9.3 Research Testing
9.3.1 Table Research Testing - by Country
9.3.2 Chart - Research Testing Growth
10 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Tissue Type
10.1 Solid Tissue
10.1.1 Table Solid Tissue Testing - by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Solid Tissue Testing Growth
10.2 Liquid Tissue Testing
10.2.1 Table Liquid Tissue Testing - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Liquid Tissue Testing Growth
11 Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic
11.1 Global Market Somatic
11.1.1 Table Somatic - by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Somatic Testing Growth
11.2 Global Market Germline
11.2.1 Table Germline - by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Germline Testing Growth
12 Potential Market Opportunity Sizes
12.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal
12.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer
12.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis
12.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection
13 Appendices
13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu
13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee
13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays
13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays
13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule
Table of Tables
Table 1 Market Players by Type
Table 2 The Base Pairs
Table 3 Current Assays
Table 4 Relevant Pricing Table
Table 5 Five Factors Driving Growth
Table 6 Four Factors Limiting Growth
Table 7 Key Diagnostic Laboratory Technology Trends
Table 8 Next Generation Sequencing Technologies - Speed and Cost
Table 9 - Global Cancer Panel Market by Region
Table 10 Global Market by Cancer Type
Table 11 Global Market by Application
Table 12 Global Market by Tissue
Table 13 Global Market Germline & Somatic
Table 14 Comprehensive Testing by Country
Table 15 Breast Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 16 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 17 Gynecological Cancer Testing by Country
Table 18 Blood Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 19 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 20 Lung Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 21 Other Cancer Gene Testing by Country
Table 22 Clinical Testing by Country
Table 23 Pharmaceutical Testing by Country
Table 24 Research Testing by Country
Table 25 Solid Tissue Testing by Country
Table 26 Liquid Tissue Testing by Country
Table 27 Somatic by Country
Table 28 Germline by Country
Table 29 Potential Screening Market: Lung, Breast & Colorectal
Table 30 Potential Screening Market: Prostate, Other & All
Table 31 Potential Cancer Diagnosis Market Size
Table 32 Potential Cancer Management Market Size
Table 33 The Most Common Assays
Table 34 Largest Revenue Assays
Table 35 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule
Table of Figures
Figure 1 VistSeq Hereditary Cancer Panel
Figure 2 Global Healthcare Spending
Figure 3 The Road to Diagnostics
Figure 4 The Genomic Progression of Cancer
Figure 5 DNA Strands and Chromosomes
Figure 6 Karyogram of Human Chromosomes
Figure 7 Size of Various Genomes
Figure 8 Germline vs Somatic Mutations
Figure 9 Comparing Genomic Diagnostic and Traditional Testing
Figure 10 The Changing Age of The World's Population
Figure 11 Health Care Consumption by Age
Figure 12 Cancer Incidence - Age at Diagnosis
Figure 13 Base Year Country Global Share
Figure 14 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 15 Cancer Panel Market Base Year
Figure 16 Cancer Panel Market Final Year
Figure 17 Cancer Type Share by Year
Figure 18 Cancer Type Segment Growth
Figure 19 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 20 Cancer Panel Market Base Year
Figure 21 Cancer Panel Market Final Year
Figure 22 Application Share by Year
Figure 23 Application Segment Growth
Figure 24 Global Market by Cancer - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 25 Cancer Panel Market Base Year
Figure 26 Cancer Panel Market Final Year
Figure 27 Tissue Share by Year
Figure 28 Tissue Segment Growth
Figure 29 Germline & Somatic - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 30 Germline & Somatic Market Base Year
Figure 31 Germline & Somatic Market Final Year
Figure 32 Germline & Somatic Share by Year
Figure 33 Germline & Somatic Segment Growth
Figure 34 Comprehensive Testing Growth
Figure 35 Breast Cancer Testing Growth
Figure 36 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth
Figure 37 Gynecological Cancer Testing Growth
Figure 38 Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth
Figure 39 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing Growth
Figure 40 Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth
Figure 41 Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth
Figure 42 Clinical Testing Growth
Figure 43 Pharmaceutical Testing Growth
Figure 44 Research Testing Growth
Figure 45 Solid Tissue Testing Growth
Figure 46 Liquid Tissue Testing Growth
Figure 47 Somatic Testing Growth
Figure 48 Germline Testing Growth
Figure 49 IVD Test Menu Growth
Figure 50 IVD Test Average Fees - A Ten Year View
Companies Featured
- 10x Genomics, Inc. Abbott Laboratories AccuraGen Inc. Adaptive Biotechnologies Admera Health, LLC Aethlon Medical Agilent Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. Anchor Dx ANGLE plc ARUP Laboratories AVIVA Systems Biology Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company BGI Genomics Co. Ltd Bioarray Genetics Biocartis Biocept, Inc. Biodesix Inc. BioFluidica BioGenex BioIVT Biolidics Ltd bioMerieux Diagnostics Bioneer Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bio-Reference Laboratories Bio-Techne Bioview Bristol-Myers Squibb Burning Rock C2i Genomics Cardiff Oncology Caris Molecular Diagnostics Castle Biosciences, Inc. Celemics CellMax Life Cepheid (Danaher) Charles River Laboratories Circulogene Clearbridge Biomedics Clinical Genomics Cytolumina Technologies Corp. Datar Cancer Genetics Limited Diagnologix LLC Diasorin S.p.A. Element Biosciences Enzo Biochem Epic Sciences Epigenomics AG Eurofins Scientific Exact Sciences Fabric Genomics Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems) Freenome FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics Fujirebio GeneDx Holdings GeneFirst Ltd. Genetic Technologies Ltd. Genetron Holdings GenomOncology GILUPI Nanomedizin Guardant Health HansaBiomed HTG Molecular Diagnostics iCellate ICON PLC Illumina Incell Dx Inivata Invitae Corporation Invivogen Invivoscribe J&J Innovative Medicine KEW Lucence Health Lunglife AI Inc MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc. MDx Health Menarini Silicon Biosystems Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Millipore Sigma Miltenyi Biotec miR Scientific Myriad Genetics Nanostring NantHealth, Inc. Natera NeoGenomics NGeneBio Novogene Oncimmune Oncocyte OncoDNA OraLiva Oxford Nanopore Technologies Panagene Personalis Perthera PGDx (Labcorp) Precipio PrecisionMed Predictive Oncology Prenetics Promega Qiagen QuidelOrtho Rarecells SAS RareCyte Revvity Roche Diagnostics Screencell Sherlock Biosciences Siemens Healthineers simfo GmbH Singlera Genomics Inc. Singular Genomics Singulomics SkylineDx Standard BioTools Stilla Technologies Sysmex Inostics Tempus Labs, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Todos Medical Ultima Genomics Variantyx Vela Diagnostics Veracyte VolitionRX Vortex Biosciences
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