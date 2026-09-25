Vietnam Cushioned Wooden Chair Exports Market Review 2023-2026: Global Demand Opens New Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's cushioned wooden chair exports are rising, led by U.S. demand. Opportunities lie in low-cost supply chains, premium design, customization and export standardization.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Wooden Chairs With Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam Wooden Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026 Connects Global Buyers with Leading Suppliers

The "Vietnam Wooden Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026" provides international furniture buyers, home furnishing brands, hotel groups, office furniture companies, trading businesses, and investment institutions with structured intelligence on Vietnam's growing furniture export sector. The guide is designed to help buyers identify qualified suppliers, evaluate export performance, and shorten the supplier research and sourcing process.

Covering domestic manufacturers, foreign-invested producers, international brand distributors, and trading companies, the report profiles the top 10 exporters of wooden chairs with cushions in Vietnam. It includes company profiles, contact details, export volume, export value, average pricing, shipment origins, major export destinations, and principal suppliers for the 2023-2026 period. An accompanying Excel data source supports supplier screening, internal analysis, contact management, and procurement planning.

Vietnam Wooden Chairs with Cushions Industry Overview

Vietnam's wooden chairs with cushions industry has maintained steady growth, supported by residential development, urbanization, hospitality investment, commercial construction, and expanding furniture exports. Demand for mid-to-high-end upholstered wooden chairs continues to rise across homes, restaurants, hotels, offices, apartments, and other commercial environments.

Vietnam has established a mature furniture manufacturing base, with significant production capacity concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Bac Ninh, and other industrial clusters. Many manufacturers provide integrated capabilities covering product design, prototyping, wood processing, foam and fabric sourcing, finishing, assembly, quality control, mass production, and international shipping.

These capabilities allow Vietnamese wooden chair manufacturers to serve domestic clients as well as large overseas orders. Continued demand for comfort, design quality, customization, and reliable production is expected to support further expansion of the market.

Vietnam Furniture Export Market

Vietnam's export market for wooden chairs with cushions continues to expand, particularly across North America, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Competitive manufacturing costs, established production infrastructure, access to timber and supporting materials, and extensive trade links have strengthened Vietnam's position in the global furniture supply chain.

According to the report's analysis, approximately 1,200 exporters in Vietnam shipped wooden chairs with cushions in 2024, generating an estimated export value of US$2.58 billion, up 32% year over year. From January through July 2025, cumulative exports reached approximately US$1.90 billion, representing an increase of 37% compared with the same period of the previous year.

The United States remained the largest destination, accounting for approximately 82% of total exports. Japan and Canada followed with shares of about 3% and 2.5%, respectively. These figures demonstrate the importance of the US market while highlighting opportunities for Vietnamese suppliers to diversify into additional international markets.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam's Furniture Industry

Vietnam's continuing urban development and construction of residential buildings, hotels, restaurants, apartments, and office spaces are creating additional demand for comfortable, visually distinctive, and ergonomically designed furniture. At the same time, international demand is generating opportunities in advanced design, premium customization, production standardization, and export compliance.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies, and sustained economic development.

Competitive labor costs and an established furniture manufacturing workforce.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and access to major ports.

Legal protections, investment incentives, and preferential land-lease policies in eligible industrial and economic zones. Extensive international market access through free trade agreements, including RCEP and the ASEAN regional trade framework.

Wooden furniture manufacturing permits 100% foreign ownership in Vietnam and is not included among restricted or prohibited investment sectors. Subject to applicable investment, enterprise, land, environmental, and tax regulations, foreign investors may establish manufacturing facilities, trading companies, and distribution operations. Eligible projects may also access incentives in industrial parks, high-tech parks, and designated economic zones.

Key Features of the Export Guide



Comprehensive supplier coverage: Profiles major domestic manufacturers, foreign-owned producers, distributors, and furniture trading companies.

Detailed export intelligence: Includes company information, contacts, shipment quantities, export values, pricing, origins, destinations, and supplier relationships.

Market-focused analysis: Reviews Vietnam's wooden chair supply base, export policies, market trends, and principal overseas destinations.

Efficient supplier sourcing: Provides organized records and Excel data for screening, segmentation, procurement management, and batch outreach. Strategic decision support: Helps furniture buyers, trading companies, investors, and supply-chain participants assess sourcing and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

The "Vietnam Wooden Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026" delivers actionable market intelligence for organizations seeking reliable Vietnamese furniture suppliers. By combining exporter profiles, trade data, sourcing information, and investment analysis, the guide supports faster supplier identification, more informed procurement decisions, and effective engagement with Vietnam's wooden furniture export market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Wooden Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Wooden Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Wooden Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Wooden Chairs with Cushions Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Wooden Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Wooden Chairs with Cushions

Chart 2023 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Wooden Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-202

Companies Featured



Wanek Furniture Co. Ltd.

Timberland Company Limited Jason Furniture Vina Co. Ltd

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