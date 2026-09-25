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Gene Editing Market Outlook 20262030: CRISPR Innovation, Expanding Applications And Global Growth Opportunities Across Technologies, Products, Industries And Regions


2026-09-25 05:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gene editing is expanding beyond medicine into multiple biotech sectors, as CRISPR breakthroughs enable new therapies, broader applications and commercialization opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Editing Markets. by Application, Technology, Place, Industry & Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2026 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Gene Editing Market Report Examines CRISPR Innovation, Commercial Opportunities and Long-Term Growth

Gene editing continues to gain momentum as CRISPR and related technologies generate new opportunities across biotechnology, medicine, agriculture and industrial applications. A comprehensive new gene editing market research report provides organizations with the strategic insight needed to evaluate this rapidly evolving sector, understand emerging applications and develop realistic growth expectations.

Medical research remains one of the most prominent areas of gene editing innovation. Researchers and biotechnology companies are advancing therapies designed to modify genes in living human cells, creating potential treatment options for serious genetic and chronic diseases. Recent clinical progress has strengthened confidence in the technology, while continued investment, regulatory engagement and scientific breakthroughs are expanding the pipeline of gene editing therapies.

Beyond healthcare, CRISPR technology and other gene editing platforms are supporting innovation across multiple industries. Agricultural biotechnology companies are exploring new approaches to crop resilience, productivity and quality. Industrial biotechnology organizations are investigating gene-edited organisms for manufacturing, materials and sustainability applications. Additional opportunities are emerging in diagnostics, drug discovery, research tools and other areas of the life sciences.

The report examines the forces shaping the global gene editing market, including technological advances, commercial activity, research and development priorities, investment trends and the evolving competitive landscape. It also considers the factors that may influence adoption, such as regulatory requirements, clinical validation, intellectual property, manufacturing capacity, affordability and public acceptance.

Readers can use the research to assess near-term market potential while maintaining a clear view of longer-term possibilities. The analysis distinguishes between applications approaching commercialization and those that may require further scientific, clinical or regulatory progress. This balanced perspective helps decision-makers avoid unrealistic projections while identifying areas with credible growth potential.

The gene editing market report is designed for biotechnology executives, pharmaceutical companies, investors, research institutions, healthcare organizations, agricultural businesses and strategic planning teams. It offers actionable intelligence for evaluating market entry, competitive positioning, partnership opportunities, product development and investment priorities.

As gene editing technologies continue to improve, each breakthrough may create new commercial pathways and reshape established industries. Organizations that understand the pace of development, the leading application areas and the barriers to adoption will be better positioned to respond to change and capture emerging opportunities.

The research brings together critical market information in one resource, enabling teams to monitor gene editing trends, compare opportunities and support evidence-based planning. It provides the context required to communicate confidently with internal stakeholders, customers, partners and investors about the future direction of CRISPR technology and the broader biotechnology market.

Gain a clearer view of the gene editing market and its commercial potential. Order the comprehensive report to access focused analysis of current developments, near-term opportunities, long-term prospects and realistic market growth expectations. Put the research team's expertise to work for your organization and strengthen your strategy in one of biotechnology's most dynamic fields.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 465
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.18 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 Methodology
2.1.1 Methodology
2.1.2 Sources
2.1.3 Authors
2.2 What is Gene Editing?
2.3 The CRISPR Example
2.3.1 What is CRISPR?
2.3.2 The CRISPR Family
2.4 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
2.4.1 Chromosomes
2.4.2 Genes
2.4.3 Epigenetics
2.5 Market Definition
2.5.1 Revenue Market Size
2.6 Perspective: Healthcare Spending
2.6.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.6.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
2.6.3 Spending on Diagnostics
2.6.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services
3 Market Structure
3.1 Market Structure Therapeutics
3.1.1 Research and Development (R&D) Companies
3.1.2 Biotechnology Companies
3.1.3 Generic Drug Manufacturers
3.1.4 Big Pharmaceuticals
3.1.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
3.1.6 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
3.1.7 Specialty Pharmaceutical Companies
3.1.8 Pharmaceutical Distributors
3.1.9 Retail Pharmacies
3.1.10 Wholesalers
3.1.11 Online Pharmacies
3.1.12 Health Technology Companies
3.1.13 Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)
3.1.14 Clinical Laboratories
3.1.15 Medical Device Companies
3.1.16 Regulatory Bodies
3.2 Market Structure Diagnostics
3.2.1 Academic Research Lab
3.2.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.2.3 Instrumentation Supplier
3.2.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.2.5 Pathology Supplier
3.2.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.2.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
3.2.8 Hospital Laboratory
3.2.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.2.10 Audit Body
3.2.11 Certification Body
4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Cell Therapy
4.1.2 Gene Therapy
4.1.3 The New Agriculture
4.1.4 Genetics and Cell Metabolism
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 The Cost Curve
4.2.2 Time and Trials
4.2.3 The Price Barrier
5 Recent Developments in Gene Editing
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
5.2 VedaBio Licenses Diagnostic CRISPR Technology
5.3 YolTech Therapeutics Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding
5.4 Prime Editing Breakthrough Corrects Genetic Deficiency
5.5 Arbor Biotechnologies Announces First Patient Dosed
5.6 CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Data for Liver-Targeted Therapy
5.7 Lilly to acquire Verve Therapeutics
5.8 Personalized CRISPR Therapy for Infant with Rare Genetic Disease
5.9 New CRISPR Diagnostic Test Detects Pathogens Without Amplification
5.10 OraSure Technologies Acquires Sherlock Biosciences
5.11 CRISPR tool allows for remote-controlled gene-editing
5.12 CRISPR Making Sweeter Tomatoes
5.13 Researchers Create gene-edited prawns
5.14 Gene Editing Corrects Cystic Fibrosis
5.15 Gene Editing Reverses Heart Disease In Mice
5.16 CRISPR gene editing to change healthcare?
5.17 CrisprBits Collaborates With MolBio Diagnostics
5.18 Sherlock Bioscience to Launch Free AI-Based Operating System
5.19 Sherlock Biosciences to Acquire Sense Biodetection
5.20 CRISPR Enzyme Discovery Opens New Applications
5.21 Sherlock Biosciences Adds Ambient Amplification to Toolkit
5.22 Rice University Adapts CRISPR Enzyme
5.23 Princeton Group Develops Cas13 Assay for Point-of-Care Use
5.24 Proof Dx Plans Infectious Disease, Oncology Tests for CRISPR-Based POC System
5.25 Sherlock Biosciences Raises $80M
5.26 Broad Institute Considers CRISPR Respiratory Panels to Replace PCR
5.27 Medix Biochemica Acquires MyPols Biotec
5.28 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets EUA
6 Key Companies
6.1 Key Companies - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Players
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 10x Genomics, Inc.
6.3 4D Molecular Therapeutics
6.4 Abeona Therapeutics
6.5 Acrigen Biosciences
6.6 Adarx Pharmaceuticals
6.7 Adverum Biotechnologies
6.8 Affini-T Therapeutics
6.9 Agilent
6.10 Arbor Biotechnologies
6.11 Arcturus Therapeutics
6.12 Axxam
6.13 Beam Therapeutics
6.14 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
6.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.16 Binx Health
6.17 bioMerieux Diagnostics
6.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.19 Bluebird Bio
6.20 Caribou Biosciences
6.21 Cell Microsystems
6.22 Cellenion (BICO)
6.23 Century Therapeutics
6.24 Chroma Medicine
6.25 Creative Biogene
6.26 Crispr Therapeutics
6.27 Editas Medicine
6.28 ERS Genomics
6.29 FASMAC
6.30 Genscript Biotech
6.31 Illumina
6.32 Inscripta
6.33 Intellia Therapeutics
6.34 J&J Innovative Medicine
6.35 Locus Biosciences
6.36 Mammoth Biosciences
6.37 Metagenomi
6.38 Myllia Biotechnology
6.39 Namocell
6.40 NRGene
6.41 Oxford Biomedica
6.42 Poseida Therapeutics
6.43 Precision Biosciences
6.44 Prime Medicine
6.45 Proof Diagnostics
6.46 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
6.47 Revvity
6.48 Roche Diagnostics
6.49 Sangamo Therapeutics
6.50 Sherlock Biosciences
6.51 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.52 Twist Bioscience
6.53 VedaBio
6.54 Verve Therapeutics
6.55 Vivlion
6.56 Wave Life Science
7 The Global Market for Gene Editing
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application
7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth
7.3 Global Market Technology - Overview
7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology
7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year
7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year
7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year
7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segment Growth
7.4 Global Market Type - Overview
7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Type
7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base Year
7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Final Year
7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Type - Share by Year
7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Type - Segment Growth
7.5 Global Market Industry - Overview
7.5.1 Table - Global Market by Industry
7.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Industry - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Industry - Base Year
7.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Industry - Final Year
7.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Industry - Share by Year
7.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Industry - Segment Growth
7.6 Global Market Product - Overview
7.6.1 Table - Global Market by Product
7.6.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.6.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year
7.6.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year
7.6.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year
7.6.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth
8 Gene Editing Markets - By Application
8.1 Cell Line
8.1.1 Table Cell Line - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Cell Line Growth
8.2 Plant
8.2.1 Table Plant - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Plant Growth
8.3 Animal
8.3.1 Table Animal - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Animal Growth
8.4 Celll Therapy
8.4.1 Table Cell Therapy - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Cell Therapy Growth
8.5 Gene Therapy
8.5.1 Table Gene Therapy - by Country
8.5.2 Chart - Gene Therapy Growth
8.6 Diagnostics
8.6.1 Table Diagnostics - by Country
8.6.2 Chart - Diagnostics Growth
8.7 Research
8.7.1 Table Research - by Country
8.7.2 Chart - Research Growth
8.8 Other Application
8.8.1 Table Other Application - by Country
8.8.2 Chart - Other Application Growth
9 Global Gene Editing Markets - by Technology
9.1 Crispr
9.1.1 Table Crispr - by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Crispr Growth
9.2 Talens
9.2.1 Table Talens - by Country
9.2.2 Chart - Talens Growth
9.3 ZFN
9.3.1 Table ZFN - by Country
9.3.2 Chart - ZFN Growth
9.4 Meganuclease
9.4.1 Table Meganuclease - by Country
9.4.2 Chart - Meganuclease Growth
9.5 Other Technology
9.5.1 Table Other Technology - by Country
9.5.2 Chart - Other Technology Growth
10 Gene Editing Markets - by Place
10.1 In Vivo
10.1.1 Table In Vivo - by Country
10.1.2 Chart - In Vivo Growth
10.2 Ex Vivo
10.2.1 Table Ex Vivo - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Ex Vivo Growth
10.3 In Vitro
10.3.1 Table In Vitro - by Country
10.3.2 Chart - In Vitro Growth
11 Gene Editing Markets - by Industry
11.1 Pharma
11.1.1 Table Pharma - by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Pharma Growth
11.2 Clinical
11.2.1 Table Clinical - by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Clinical Growth
11.3 Academic
11.3.1 Table Academic - by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Academic Growth
11.4 Contract
11.4.1 Table Contract - by Country
11.4.2 Chart - Contract Growth
11.5 Other Industry
11.5.1 Table Other Industry - by Country
11.5.2 Chart - Other Industry Growth
12 Global Gene Editing Markets - by Product
12.1 Instruments
12.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country
12.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth
12.2 Cells
12.2.1 Table Cells - by Country
12.2.2 Chart - Cells Growth
12.3 Reagents
12.3.1 Table Reagents - by Country
12.3.2 Chart - Reagents Growth
12.4 Other Product
12.4.1 Table Other Product - by Country
12.4.2 Chart - Other Product Growth
13 Appendices
13.1 United States Medicare System: laboratory Fees Schedule
13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays
13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays
13.4 Global Listing of Sequencing Establishments - Location & Contacts
Table of Tables
Table 1 The Base Pairs
Table 2 The Base Pairs
Table 3 Market Players by Type
Table 4 Market Players by Type
Table 5 The Factors Driving Growth
Table 6 Factors Limiting Growth
Table 7 - Global Market by Region
Table 8 Global Market by Application
Table 9 Global Market by Technology
Table 10 Global Market by Type
Table 11 Global Market by Industry
Table 12 Global Market by Product
Table 13 Cell Line by Country
Table 14 Plant by Country
Table 15 Animal by Country
Table 16 Cell Therapy by Country
Table 17 Gene Therapy by Country
Table 18 Diagnostics by Country
Table 19 Research by Country
Table 20 Other Application by Country
Table 21 Crispr by Country
Table 22 Talens by Country
Table 23 ZFN by Country
Table 24 Meganuclease by Country
Table 25 Other Technology by Country
Table 26 In Vivo by Country
Table 27 Ex Vivo by Country
Table 28 In Vitro by Country
Table 29 Pharma by Country
Table 30 Clinical by Country
Table 31 Academic by Country
Table 32 Contract by Country
Table 33 Other Industry by Country
Table 34 Instruments by Country
Table 35 Cells by Country
Table 36 Reagents by Country
Table 37 Other Product by Country
Table 38 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule
Table 39 The Most Common Assays
Table 40 Largest Revenue Assays
Table 41 List of Global Sequencing Locations
Table of Figures
Figure 1 DNA Strands and Chromosomes
Figure 2 Karyogram of Human Chromosomes
Figure 3 Size of Various Genomes
Figure 4 Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending
Figure 5 The Road to Therapeutics
Figure 6 The Road to Diagnostics
Figure 7 - Cost To Sequence a Human Genome
Figure 8 Base Year Country Market Share Chart
Figure 9 Global Market by Application - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 10 Global Market by Application Base Year
Figure 11 Global Market by Application Final Year
Figure 12 Application Type Share by Year
Figure 13 by Application Segment Growth
Figure 14 by Technology - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 15 by Technology Market Base Year
Figure 16 by Technology Market Final Year
Figure 17 by Technology Share by Year
Figure 18 by Technology Segment Growth
Figure 19 by Type - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 20 by Type Market Base Year
Figure 21 by Type Market Final Year
Figure 22 by Type Share by Year
Figure 23 by Type Segment Growth
Figure 24 by Industry - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 25 by Industry Market Base Year
Figure 26 by Industry Market Final Year
Figure 27 by Industry Share by Year
Figure 28 by Industry Segment Growth
Figure 29 by Product - Base vs. Final Year
Figure 30 by Product Market Base Year
Figure 31 by Product Market Final Year
Figure 32 by Product Share by Year
Figure 33 by Product Segment Growth
Figure 34 Cell Line Growth
Figure 35 Plant Growth
Figure 36 Animal Growth
Figure 37 Cell Therapy Growth
Figure 38 Gene Therapy Growth
Figure 39 Diagnostics Growth
Figure 40 Research Growth
Figure 41 Other Application Growth
Figure 42 Crispr Growth
Figure 43 Talens Growth
Figure 44 ZFN Growth
Figure 45 Meganuclease Growth
Figure 46 Other Organism Growth
Figure 47 In Vivo Growth
Figure 48 Ex Vivo Growth
Figure 49 In Vitro Growth
Figure 50 Pharma Growth
Figure 51 Clinical Growth
Figure 52 Academic Growth
Figure 53 Contract Growth
Figure 54 Other Industry Growth
Figure 55 Instruments Growth
Figure 56 Cells Growth
Figure 57 Reagents Growth
Figure 58 Other Product Growth
Companies Featured

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics
  • Abeona Therapeutics
  • Acrigen Biosciences
  • Adarx Pharmaceuticals
  • Adverum Biotechnologies
  • Affini-T Therapeutics
  • Agilent
  • Arbor Biotechnologies
  • Arcturus Therapeutics
  • Axxam
  • Beam Therapeutics
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Binx Health
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Bluebird Bio
  • Caribou Biosciences
  • Cell Microsystems
  • Cellenion (BICO)
  • Century Therapeutics
  • Chroma Medicine
  • Creative Biogene
  • Crispr Therapeutics
  • Editas Medicine
  • ERS Genomics
  • FASMAC
  • Genscript Biotech
  • Illumina
  • Inscripta
  • Intellia Therapeutics
  • J&J Innovative Medicine
  • Locus Biosciences
  • Mammoth Biosciences
  • Metagenomi
  • Myllia Biotechnology
  • Namocell
  • NRGene
  • Oxford Biomedica
  • Poseida Therapeutics
  • Precision Biosciences
  • Prime Medicine
  • Proof Diagnostics
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Revvity
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Sherlock Biosciences
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Twist Bioscience
  • VedaBio
  • Verve Therapeutics
  • Vivlion
  • Wave Life Science

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