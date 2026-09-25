KELA And Fujitsu Enter Into Cybersecurity Collaboration Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From "defending after an attack" to "acting before an attack" - combining KELA's global cyber threat intelligence with Fujitsu's advanced service capabilities to accelerate Active Cyber Defense (ACD) in Japan

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KELA K.K., the Japanese entity of cyber threat intelligence company KELA Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Executive Officer COO: Yuji Hirokawa; hereinafter,“KELA”), today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter,“Fujitsu”) regarding the deployment of KELA Group (Israel) cybersecurity solutions in the Japanese market.

The agreement covers both a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) model, under which Fujitsu uses KELA Group solutions to provide managed security services, and a reseller model, under which Fujitsu resells and expands KELA solutions in the market.

Through this collaboration, KELA Group's technologies - including Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) collected and analyzed from the global dark web, underground forums, and cybercrime communities; Attack Surface Management (ASM); Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM); and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), including third-party risk visibility and supply-chain risk management - will be combined with Fujitsu's cybersecurity expertise and advanced service delivery capabilities, including consulting and managed services.

By bringing these capabilities together, KELA aims to accelerate the shift for enterprises, government organizations, and social infrastructure operators from conventional defense that reacts after an attack to Active Cyber Defense (ACD): identifying attacker activity and early indicators before an attack, understanding risk before damage occurs, and turning that visibility into decisions and action.

Toward Cyber Defense That Acts Before an Attack

Cyberattacks are becoming faster and more sophisticated than ever. At the same time, the rapid adoption of generative AI and other AI technologies, cloud services, and digital supply chains is expanding the scope of cyber risk beyond what can be understood from inside an organization's own network alone.

Attackers begin collecting information on organizations and their business partners before attempting an intrusion. They steal and trade credentials, identify internet-exposed assets, and assess vulnerabilities and possible attack paths. Cyber defense therefore needs to go beyond monitoring whether an organization has already been compromised. Organizations need to understand what attackers may be preparing against them and act before those activities result in real-world damage.

KELA's Active Cyber Defense Approach

Starting with CTI that captures attacker-side activity, KELA continuously provides visibility into external risks such as:



Attacker activity on the dark web and across cybercrime communities

Leaked or exposed credentials and corporate information

Internet-exposed digital assets of the organization and its group companies

Vulnerabilities, exposure, and exploitability Risks arising from business partners, contractors, service providers, and other third parties

With cyber threat intelligence at the core, KELA further integrates visibility across an organization's external attack surface, continuous threat exposure, third-party risk, and management-level cyber risk, enabling organizations to address cyber risk from three perspectives: the attacker, the organization itself, and connected third parties.

The principal KELA Group solutions covered by this collaboration include:



KELA CTI Platform - Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Provides threat intelligence collected and analyzed from the cybercrime ecosystem in which attackers operate, including the dark web, underground forums, and cybercrime communities. It captures attacker activity, leaked information, credentials, and information relating to potential targets to provide early visibility into indicators and risks that may lead to attacks.



ULTRARED CTEM Platform - Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Continuously identifies an organization's and its group companies' internet-exposed digital assets and provides visibility into vulnerabilities, exposure, and exploitability. It helps organizations continuously understand how they appear from the internet and prioritize risks that require remediation.



SLING TPRM Platform - Third-Party Risk Visibility and Supply-Chain Risk Management (TPRM) Continuously assesses and manages cyber risks arising from business partners, contractors, service providers, affiliates, and other third parties and supply-chain relationships. It supports cyber risk management not only for the organization itself, but also across the wider ecosystem of connected organizations.



KELA × Fujitsu

One of KELA's major strengths is its global cyber threat intelligence derived from the attacker's perspective. KELA uses intelligence from the“attacker's world” - where attackers operate, what they target, what information they trade, and which organizations they are focusing on - to strengthen the defenses of enterprises and organizations.

Fujitsu, meanwhile, has a broad business foundation supporting enterprises, government organizations, and social infrastructure in Japan, together with cybersecurity specialists and advanced service capabilities spanning consulting and managed services.

KELA brings:



The ability to understand the attacker

The ability to understand the organization's own vulnerabilities and exposure The ability to understand risks affecting business partners, affiliates, and other connected organizations

Fujitsu brings:

The ability to validate risk and connect findings to mitigation and improvement through Red Team expertise and comprehensive capabilities

By combining the strengths of both companies, KELA and Fujitsu will expand a more robust approach to cyber defense in the Japanese market.

KELA views this collaboration with Fujitsu as an important initiative that goes beyond the sales and delivery of technology, and accelerates the adoption of Active Cyber Defense in Japan. By combining KELA Group's global threat intelligence with Fujitsu's advanced service delivery capabilities in the Japanese market, the companies will support enterprises, government organizations, and social infrastructure operators in identifying risk, making informed decisions, and taking action before attacks occur.

KELA will continue to accelerate the adoption and development of Active Cyber Defense (ACD) in Japan through its collaboration with Fujitsu, contributing to stronger business resilience and, ultimately, safer and more sustainable business growth for enterprises, government organizations, and critical social infrastructure operators.

Comment from Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited, Uvance Wayfinders, Partner, Takeshi Sato says:

“Fujitsu will combine the practical attacker-perspective expertise cultivated through our Red Team activities with KELA's threat intelligence to provide services for enterprises and organizations that support Active Cyber Defense by staying ahead of threats. Threat intelligence only creates value when it is effectively used, and Attack Surface Management becomes truly meaningful once assets and risks have been made visible. Through threat hunting, we connect these capabilities and provide comprehensive support from identifying the risks that require action through to planning initial response measures, helping customers strengthen their defensive capabilities.”

About KELA

KELA Group is a cyber threat intelligence company headquartered in Israel. Since its founding in 2009, KELA has collected and analyzed proprietary cyber threat intelligence from the cybercrime ecosystem in which attackers operate, including the dark web, underground forums, and cybercrime communities, providing visibility into organizations' external risks from the attacker's perspective.

Today, with Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) at its core, KELA provides technologies including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM), supporting a proactive approach to cyber defense that goes beyond“defending after an attack” to“acting before an attack.”

KELA Group serves enterprises and government organizations across global markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia. KELA K.K., its Japanese subsidiary, was established in 2019 and promotes KELA Group's cyber threat intelligence and Active Cyber Defense solutions in the Japanese market.

CONTACT: Ben Kapon Kela Research and Strategy +972-52-6100006...