Cosair Products Confirm Growing Demand From Clients To Supply Heating & Air Conditioning Items In 2026

Cosair Products

Sennza Media

In an exclusive interview with Sennza Media, Cosair Products confirm strong and growing demand for their heating & Air Conditioning equipment in 2026

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cosair Products, have been supplying products and systems to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry for over 35 years. After commencement from a home office back in 1990, They have since moved and expanded to a national footprint. Their head office is based in Sydney and have a Brisbane based distributor. This enables their team to provide prompt and efficient service to all our customers across the whole of Australia.

Erin Cosgrove said this when interviewed by Sennza Media,“There is a constant demand for our product range but during 2026 there has been a sharp increase in enquiries than we have experienced previously. Clearly there is a rising awareness of our vast experience in the industries we operate and the quality of equipment we supply.”

Since starting the business, Cosair Products have been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, quality products and support. These three core values have led them to focus their attention on sourcing the most reliable and efficient chilled water products available.

They are committed to not just providing a product but an overall solution that will continue to operate well after delivery. It is important that we provide clients with the correct equipment to suit their application. In order to do this, the team work with clients throughout the design phase to bring suggestions for equipment that will complement the system.

Since 2010, Cosair Products have been the national distributor for Aermec, a leading European manufacturer of high quality HVACR equipment based in Northern Italy. Aermec's continued attention to detail, research and development is evident in the superior, high quality, innovative products that they manufacture.

To learn more about Cosair Products, visit their website here:

Erin Cosgrove

Cosair Products

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Cosair Products Confirm Growing Demand From Clients To Supply Heating & Air Conditioning Items In 2026 News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd September 25, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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