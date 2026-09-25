BJP Wins Kota Mayoral Election Anusuiya Goswami Defeats Congress Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) The BJP has secured a significant victory in the Kota Municipal Corporation mayoral election in Rajasthan, with Anusuiya Goswami elected as the new Mayor.

She received 65 votes, while the Congress candidate received 35 votes.

Goswami has been elected Kota Mayor, while Sunil Kothari has won the mayoral election in Jaipur.

The result of the Jodhpur mayoral election is awaited.

Results have also been declared for municipal chairperson elections in Shrivijaynagar municipality in Sri Ganganagar district and Suket municipality in Kota district.

Congress' Sushil Kumar Meedha was elected chairperson of Shrivijaynagar, while BJP's Jitendra Chopra won the Suket municipality chairperson election by one vote.

Voting for the mayoral posts in Jaipur and Jodhpur began at 10:00 a.m. and continued until 2:00 p.m., after which vote counting took place.

In Jodhpur, BJP councillors left by bus shortly after casting their votes. They will remain at the camp until voting for the Deputy Mayor takes place on Saturday.

A protest broke out outside the Jaipur Municipal Corporation during the mayoral election.

Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi, along with Jaipur City District President Sunil Sharma, staged a sit-in protest following a confrontation between Congress leaders and police. Congress leaders Archana Sharma and Pushpendra Bhardwaj also reached the protest site. The leaders raised slogans alleging irregularities in the voting process. Kagzi alleged that BJP leaders were being allowed inside while Congress leaders were being stopped from entering.

MP Manju Sharma criticised Congress leaders over the protest during the voting process. She said Congress leaders were taking such actions out of desperation and added that no one had prevented them from taking their seats.

The commotion broke out in Jaipur during the voting process after Congress MLA Rafiq Khan was allegedly stopped from entering the premises. Khan confronted police personnel and subsequently staged a sit-in protest on the road. He alleged that BJP leaders were being allowed inside while he, despite being an MLA, was being stopped from entering. Khan also questioned why individuals who had contested Assembly elections on BJP tickets were being allowed to sit inside the premises. He confronted police personnel at the main gate during the Jaipur mayoral election.

The district administration imposed restrictions across the Shrivijaynagar municipal area on Friday in connection with vote counting for the Municipal Council chairperson election. The restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid concerns about crowds gathering outside the counting centre and possible victory processions, demonstrations and other public gatherings following the declaration of results.

Victory rallies, processions, demonstrations and unnecessary gatherings of people were prohibited during the period covered by the order. District Magistrate and Collector Dr Amit Yadav had directed officials to publicise the order. The administration said maintaining law and order during and after the counting process was its priority.