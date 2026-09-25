Gold's Strongest Support May Come From Central Banks, Not Crisis Headlines

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Michael Smirnow, Chief Investment Officer, Arabian Gulf Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Gold is often discussed as a response to political instability or the latest move in the dollar. We suggest amore structural investment case. We hold gold strategically at 3% to 5% of a portfolio, through the cyclerather than as a short-term trade. Central-bank demand provides the floor, Western investor demandprovides potential upside, and real yields are the principal trigger for those flows.

The distinction matters in the current economic regime. Supply shocks can cause equities and bonds tofall together, weakening the role long-duration government bonds once played in balanced portfolios.We have therefore moved part of our hedging away from duration and into gold and alternatives. Wesize gold against the job it performs as portfolio insurance, rather than against a single price forecast.

Central-bank purchasing has changed the demand base. Central banks bought more than 1,000 tonnesin three of the four years through 2025, compared with an average of 473 tonnes in the previousdecade. The second quarter of 2026 was the strongest second quarter on record. Total demandremained flat year on year even though gold was 37% more expensive, suggesting that a meaningfulpart of demand remains relatively insensitive to price.

Poland added 82 tonnes in the first half, and China added 40 tonnes, its largest quarterly addition since2023. The World Gold Council expects central-bank purchases in 2026 to finish below the 863 tonnesrecorded in 2025 but still far above the norm that prevailed before 2022.

The reported figures require care. First-quarter central-bank buying fell from 244 tonnes to 57 tonnesafter unreported purchases were reclassified. The 187-tonne adjustment was larger than most quartersof exchange-traded-fund demand. The episode shows that central-bank data can be less reliable than itfirst appears, even when the underlying structural demand remains supportive.

Western investors play a different role. Central banks provide the structural floor because theirpurchases appear relatively insensitive to price. Western investors, by contrast, are the swing buyer:their ETF flows can provide the next source of upside, and those flows respond more directly to realyields. A higher real yield increases the opportunity cost of holding gold because the metal pays noincome. When real yields decline, that cost falls, making gold relatively more attractive and potentiallydrawing Western investors back into the market.

This is why the current level of real yields is also central to the investment case. At 2.42%, the ten-yearreal yield stands only 47 basis points below its post-2003 high but 165 basis points above the average ofthe last decade. Put differently, real yields are much closer to the top of their historical range than totheir recent average, leaving considerably more room below than above. The World Gold Councilidentifies 2.5% as the level traditionally associated with a higher opportunity cost for holding gold. With

the real yield now close to that threshold, a decline would reduce that opportunity cost and couldbecome the trigger for renewed Western ETF demand.

History does not make the relationship mechanical, but it provides useful context. Gold rose during thetwelve months following three of the last four peaks in real yields, with a median gain of 29%. Theexception occurred when the peak was below 1%. The two closest comparisons to today were also themost favourable: after the October 2023 real-yield peak of 2.52%, gold rose 38% in a year, while theNovember 2008 peak of 3.15% was followed by a 51% rise.

The mechanism is also visible in investment flows. Global gold ETFs received about $8 billion in the firsthalf, even as North America recorded a $7.7 billion outflow, its weakest first half since 2013. Goldholdings reached a record 4,176 tonnes in June, and Western ETF flows turned positive in July. Theseinvestors remain the main source of additional demand if real yields begin to decline.

Higher prices are having their clearest effect on jewellery. Fabrication declined 12% in the secondquarter, and consumption fell 17%, even as the value spent increased 22%. Buyers purchased less goldat higher prices, but that decline did not offset demand elsewhere.

Gold is roughly flat on the year after giving back its war premium. That supports the view that real ratesinfluence it more consistently than geopolitical headlines. The argument is directional rather thanmechanical, and the relationship between gold and real yields has ranged from strongly negative to nearzero over rolling twelve-month periods. Even so, the structure of the market is clear: central banksprovide the floor, while Western ETF flows offer potential upside if real yields decline. Combined withthe reduced reliability of bonds as an equity hedge, these forces support a strategic allocation to gold.

Arabian Gulf Capital AGC holds a Category-1 Investment Firm licence issued by the Central Bank ofBahrain and provides tailored investment solutions to individual, corporate and institutional clients.