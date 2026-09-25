Emirates Development Bank Launches“Current Of Growth” Exhibition To Showcase New UAE Made Products

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, ٍSeptember 2026: Emirates Development Bank EDB, the UAE's key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, will host The Current of Growth, a two-day immersive exhibition showcasing UAE-made products, business success stories and emerging technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Taking place from 14 to 15 October 2026 at Abu Dhabi Energy Center, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 products made in the UAE, offering visitors a closer look at the diversity of the country's growing industrial and innovation ecosystem. Bringing together products that many may not realise are developed and manufactured locally, the exhibition will feature electric motorcycles, autonomous firefighting drones, medical devices, smart farming solutions, solar technologies, and construction materials made from fungi and date-palm waste. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these products first-hand and discover how UAE businesses are translating innovation, technology and local capabilities into commercially viable products that address real-world needs and support the UAE's industrial growth.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said:“The Current of Growth is a reflection of the businesses and entrepreneurs we work with every day. Behind every product on display is a business that has invested in an idea, built local capabilities and taken steps towards growth. Through this exhibition, we want to give visitors a closer look at what is being made in the UAE today and the people behind it, while highlighting how the right financing can help businesses turn ideas into products, scale their operations and create lasting economic value.”

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10:00am to 7:00pm, with free admission. Guests can explore the products, stories and innovations shaping the UAE's next phase of economic growth.

Current of Growth reflects EDB's continued commitment to supporting the UAE's economic priorities by directing finance towards businesses and sectors that advance industrial development, local production and sustainable long-term growth. The exhibition will offer a closer look at the people, businesses and innovations driving this progress and shaping the UAE's industrial future.