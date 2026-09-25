Viral Video: Bihar Teacher Uses Cucumber And Condom To Explain 'Sex Education' In Classroom-WATCH

People all over the world are talking about the biology teacher from Purnia, Bihar, who used a cucumber and a condom to teach his children about sex education. The short clip was posted by Chandan Kumar Pandit, who describes himself as“India's Viral Biology Sir” on Instagram. He has more than 25,000 followers on the platform.

Chandan showed how to wear a condom on the video by showing how to put one on a cucumber. Besides that, he talked about how condoms can help stop STDs and how they can be used for birth control and reproductive health.

Chandan wrote in the post's caption that sensitive and important topics like birth control and reproductive health needed to be explained in a way that was clear and useful. He also said that learning should be more than just reading books and include learning in real life to help break down barriers around these kinds of topics.

People online liked how the teacher dealt with a touchy subject in a useful way; the video has been seen nearly 20 million times. People on social media also praised the teacher for being honest about the subject and making the lesson useful.

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A post shared by Chandan Kumar Pandit (@ckrajbiology)

As of now, millions of people have watched the video. Chandan's classroom demonstration got a lot of attention for how directly it dealt with sex education and reproductive health.

There is also a YouTube channel by Chandan Kumar Pandit called CK Raj Biology. It has 1,14,000 subscribers.