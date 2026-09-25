Dubai Police Arrest 18 Suspects For Dumping Harmful Materials In Unauthorised Locations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police has taken legal action against 18 suspects used to illegally dispose of harmful materials, including sewage and petrochemical waste, at unauthorised locations across the emirate.

The action was carried out during the first half of 2026 by the Environmental Crimes Section of the Economic Crimes Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

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The suspects were identified after authorities detected violations of regulations governing the disposal of hazardous materials.

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Following investigations, legal measures were taken against those involved and all 17 tankers used in the violations were confiscated.

Dubai Police said sewage and petrochemical waste must only be disposed of at designated locations and in accordance with approved procedures.

The force urged businesses and individuals involved in waste handling to comply with approved regulations and adopt responsible disposal practices to prevent environmental and public health risks.