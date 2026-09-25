From The High Seas To Justice: Kenya's Fight Against Drugs Trafficking

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Kenya's leadership of Working Group 3 on Operational Cooperation and Coordination at Sea continues to strengthen regional efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking and other forms of maritime crime in the Western Indian Ocean. Through sustained maritime patrols, surveillance and coordinated operations, the country safeguards territorial waters while contributing to the overall security of the maritime domain.

As part of these efforts, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, led the destruction of more than one tonne of methamphetamine valued at approximately KSh 8.2 billion at the Bamburi Cement Limited, Mombasa Plant.

The consignment alongside 'MV MASHALLAH' dhow and six suspects were intercepted by Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) SHUPAVU, approximately 630 kilometres off the Mombasa coast. The interception was conducted during Operation BAHARI SAFI under the Safe Seas Africa (SSA) programme in October 2025, following intelligence received from the Regional Coordination Operations Centre. The vessel and consignment were escorted to Mombasa Port and subsequently handed over to a multi-agency team for investigations and the prosecution of the six suspects found onboard.

The matter has since been proceeding before the Shanzu Law Courts, where the Chief Magistrate Antony Mwicig issued an order authorising the destruction of the seized narcotic consignment. The dhow remains secured alongside Mkunguni Jetty under the custody of the Kenya Navy.

The consignment was destroyed following thorough verification, testing and weighing of the exhibits to establish their identity and exact quantity. Preliminary on-site tests also confirmed that the consignment was methamphetamine.

Speaking during the event, CS Murkomen underscored the government's commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and disrupting criminal networks involved in the movement of illicit drugs through Kenya's maritime routes. He highlighted the importance of coordinated action among security and law enforcement agencies in protecting Kenyans from the social and security consequences associated with narcotics trafficking.

The CS further acknowledged the role played by multi agency security agencies in the interception and subsequent handling of the consignment, noting that the destruction followed the completion of the necessary judicial and forensic processes. He emphasised that the exercise demonstrated the government's resolve to ensure that seized narcotics do not find their way back into circulation.

On his part, the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, emphasised that the destruction of the narcotics demonstrated the value of multi-agency, regional and international cooperation in addressing transnational maritime crime. He expressed gratitude to the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) based in Seychelles, the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) based in Madagascar and the Seychelles Defence Forces for deploying an aircraft to assist KNS SHUPAVU with vessel reconnaissance and tracking. He also acknowledged other regional and international partners whose information sharing and coordination contributed to the successful interdiction.

Commander Kenya Navy noted that the interdiction was only the beginning, adding that the subsequent custody, investigation, prosecution and preparation for lawful destruction of the seized narcotics required sustained cooperation among various agencies.

The destruction was witnessed by leadership and representatives from Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Kenya Coast Guard Services, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Bamburi Cement Limited, Regional Coordination Operations Centre, Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, International Law Enforcement Bureau, United States Drugs Enforcement Administration, National and County Government.

The destruction of the drugs forms part of Kenya's broader efforts to strengthen maritime security and disrupt criminal networks that exploit maritime routes to facilitate the trafficking of illicit substances. Through close collaboration with regional and international partners, Kenya continues to promote information sharing, enhance maritime domain awareness and coordinate responses to emerging security threats at sea.

These initiatives demonstrate Kenya's commitment to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment that facilitates legitimate trade, safeguards coastal communities and contributes to peace and stability across the region.

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