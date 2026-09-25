Enlit Africa Seeks Contributions That Move The Conversation From Strategy To Execution: Ensuring A Future Fit Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Speaker submissions are open for Enlit Africa, created by VUKA Group ( ), as it returns to the CTICC, Cape Town from 11–13 May 2027.



Do you have a project, lesson, strategy or innovation that Africa's energy sector should hear about?

We invite utilities, project owners, developers, IPPs, commercial and industrial energy users, municipalities, policymakers, regulators, financiers, researchers and industry practitioners to submit abstracts sharing practical experience, case studies, research, projects and lessons from across Africa's changing energy and water sectors.

What are we looking for?

We particularly encourage non-vendor speakers to submit contributions across:

Policy, market reform, investment, leadership and the decisions required to turn Africa's energy ambitions into implementation.New capacity, generation technologies, energy security, operating performance and Africa's evolving energy mix.Grid expansion, modernisation, open access, system operation, cross-border interconnection, digitalisation and infrastructure investment.Municipal management, with an emphasis on electricity and water – with a strong emphasis on service delivery.Technical advancements in power generation, transmission, distribution and more. Technical presentations encouraged.Technical insights into water management and solutions.Strategy, finance, management and technology application for water security.Project developments, country roundtables, project briefings, finance, and innovative financing models (including M300).Covering both technical and strategic applications of renewables and storage.



What makes a strong submission?

We want to hear about what is happening on the ground.

Tell us about:



A project being implemented or developed

A challenge your organisation has solved – or is still trying to solve

Lessons from implementation

New research or industry findings

Innovative financing or commercial models

Technologies being deployed in real operating environments

Policy or regulatory changes and what they mean in practice Approaches that could be replicated elsewhere in Africa

Preference will be given to submissions that provide practical insights, measurable outcomes and lessons that the wider industry can apply.

Why present at Enlit Africa?



Africa does not need another conversation about what should happen. Help us explore how we make it happen and how we ensure Africa is future fit.

Share your expertise with Africa's power, energy and water community, connect with decision makers from across the value chain and contribute to the conversations shaping the continent's next generation of infrastructure and investment.

Submission details

Abstract length: 300–500 words

Submission deadline: 29 January 2027

Speaker feedback: 7 December 2026 – 5 February 2027

Visit the Enlit Africa website to submit your speaker abstract:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About Enlit Africa:

Where African energy does business. The utilities and municipalities keeping Africa's lights on. The industries buying the power. The companies that build and run it. The projects looking for capital, and the capital looking for projects. For three days, under one roof.

Pre-register for the 2027 programme, the speakers and the early bird ticket release, ahead of public launch:

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa.

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