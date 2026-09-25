Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Uganda On The Sidelines Of The High-Level Week Of The 81St Session Of The United Nations General Assembly

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On 24 September 2026, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with H.E. Mr. Adonia Ayebare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

​Both sides expressed appreciation for the amicable relations between Thailand and Uganda. The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the end of the Ebola disease outbreak in Uganda and reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to advancing the Thailand - Africa Initiative (TAI) to strengthen relations with Africa, including engagement between the regions.

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