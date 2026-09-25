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Dr. L. Murugan Unveils Poster Of 2Nd CINEKIND Awards At Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, September 2026: The official poster of the 2nd CINEKIND Awards was unveiled by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, alongside distinguished dignitaries at the inauguration of the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026. The ceremony took place before a packed audience at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The CINEKIND Awards are an initiative of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and People for Animals (PFA). The awards recognise filmmakers and individuals whose work reflects compassion towards animals. PFA, under the leadership of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, has supported the initiative since its inception.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of FFI, announced that the second edition of the awards ceremony will be held in Mumbai on 4 October 2026, with eleven awards to be presented.
Speaking about CINEKIND, Dr. Marwah said,“Cinema has the power to change how we see and treat the world around us. Through CINEKIND, we want to honour those who use that power to encourage kindness towards animals. Every compassionate story can inspire audiences to act with greater care and respect.”
The poster unveiling was attended by Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati; T. P. Aggarwal, Patron of FFI, IMPPA and ICMEI; Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association; H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, Ambassador of Seychelles; H.E. Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine; Commander K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros; Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi; and Anita Chandradath of Trinidad and Tobago.
Also present were Festival Director Ashok Tyagi; R. C. Garg, Harinder Singh, G. D. Mehta, Rajindar Singh and Joginder Mahajan of FFI; Vipin Gaur, General Secretary of the Newspapers Association of India; and Walid Hasbi, Counsellor at the Embassy of Morocco. Film, television and media professionals joined creative arts students for the occasion.
The CINEKIND Awards are an initiative of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and People for Animals (PFA). The awards recognise filmmakers and individuals whose work reflects compassion towards animals. PFA, under the leadership of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, has supported the initiative since its inception.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of FFI, announced that the second edition of the awards ceremony will be held in Mumbai on 4 October 2026, with eleven awards to be presented.
Speaking about CINEKIND, Dr. Marwah said,“Cinema has the power to change how we see and treat the world around us. Through CINEKIND, we want to honour those who use that power to encourage kindness towards animals. Every compassionate story can inspire audiences to act with greater care and respect.”
The poster unveiling was attended by Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati; T. P. Aggarwal, Patron of FFI, IMPPA and ICMEI; Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association; H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, Ambassador of Seychelles; H.E. Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine; Commander K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros; Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi; and Anita Chandradath of Trinidad and Tobago.
Also present were Festival Director Ashok Tyagi; R. C. Garg, Harinder Singh, G. D. Mehta, Rajindar Singh and Joginder Mahajan of FFI; Vipin Gaur, General Secretary of the Newspapers Association of India; and Walid Hasbi, Counsellor at the Embassy of Morocco. Film, television and media professionals joined creative arts students for the occasion.
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