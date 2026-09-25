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Shree Refrigerations Funds AI, Robotics, STEM Education In Maharashtra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Sept 25, 2026: Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL), one of India's leading defence-focused manufacturers of refrigeration and HVAC systems, has extended CSR support towards strengthening educational infrastructure and promoting technology-enabled learning for students at Karad and Devrukh in Maharashtra.
The initiatives focus on creating modern learning opportunities, including exposure to robotics, artificial intelligence, space science, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and other hands-on, technology-based learning activities.
In the first initiative, the company extended CSR support to Janakalyan Pratishthan's Saraswati Educational Campus in Karad to help create a more modern and technology-enabled learning environment for students.
With this support, the institute's ICT Lab has now been upgraded with over 35 modern computers running Windows 11, giving students better access to digital learning and technology. The campus has also been equipped with 15 Smart Classrooms featuring Interactive Panel Boards and Learning Management Systems. These facilities enable teachers to use multimedia and interactive content in everyday learning. The initiative has also ensured campus-wide Wi-Fi to support digital education and access to online learning platforms.
The company further extended CSR support to Srujan Science Centre, established by the Devrukh Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (DSPM) at Devrukh in Ratnagiri district. This initiative was aimed at strengthening the Centre's educational capabilities and helping create greater opportunities for students to engage with STEM, robotics, artificial intelligence, electronics, 3D printing, space science and hands-on experimentation.
This initiative holds particular significance because the Centre serves students from rural and economically disadvantaged communities, where access to advanced educational facilities can often be limited. Bringing these experiences closer to students in Konkan, SRL helps bridge the gap between traditional classroom education and the practical skills increasingly required in higher education and future careers.
R.G. Shende, Chairman and Managing Director of Shree Refrigerations Limited said,“We believe that empowering young minds with modern tools is key to building a stronger, more resilient future. The real value of investing in educational infrastructure lies in the doors it opens - nurturing better learning, deeper digital exposure, and practical skills for students in India. Through these initiatives, Shree Refrigerations remains deeply committed to supporting grassroots education and developing a skilled, confident, and future-ready generation.”
About Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL):
Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) is one of India's leading defence-focused manufacturers of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems, serving the Indian Navy and strategic defence sectors. With around 35 years of experience in the refrigeration industry, SRL pivoted to the defence sector less than a decade ago. Backed by niche technology, reliable manufacturing, and strong service support, the company has since grown from strength to strength and was publicly listed on the Stock Exchange on Aug 1, 2025.
The initiatives focus on creating modern learning opportunities, including exposure to robotics, artificial intelligence, space science, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and other hands-on, technology-based learning activities.
In the first initiative, the company extended CSR support to Janakalyan Pratishthan's Saraswati Educational Campus in Karad to help create a more modern and technology-enabled learning environment for students.
With this support, the institute's ICT Lab has now been upgraded with over 35 modern computers running Windows 11, giving students better access to digital learning and technology. The campus has also been equipped with 15 Smart Classrooms featuring Interactive Panel Boards and Learning Management Systems. These facilities enable teachers to use multimedia and interactive content in everyday learning. The initiative has also ensured campus-wide Wi-Fi to support digital education and access to online learning platforms.
The company further extended CSR support to Srujan Science Centre, established by the Devrukh Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (DSPM) at Devrukh in Ratnagiri district. This initiative was aimed at strengthening the Centre's educational capabilities and helping create greater opportunities for students to engage with STEM, robotics, artificial intelligence, electronics, 3D printing, space science and hands-on experimentation.
This initiative holds particular significance because the Centre serves students from rural and economically disadvantaged communities, where access to advanced educational facilities can often be limited. Bringing these experiences closer to students in Konkan, SRL helps bridge the gap between traditional classroom education and the practical skills increasingly required in higher education and future careers.
R.G. Shende, Chairman and Managing Director of Shree Refrigerations Limited said,“We believe that empowering young minds with modern tools is key to building a stronger, more resilient future. The real value of investing in educational infrastructure lies in the doors it opens - nurturing better learning, deeper digital exposure, and practical skills for students in India. Through these initiatives, Shree Refrigerations remains deeply committed to supporting grassroots education and developing a skilled, confident, and future-ready generation.”
About Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL):
Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) is one of India's leading defence-focused manufacturers of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems, serving the Indian Navy and strategic defence sectors. With around 35 years of experience in the refrigeration industry, SRL pivoted to the defence sector less than a decade ago. Backed by niche technology, reliable manufacturing, and strong service support, the company has since grown from strength to strength and was publicly listed on the Stock Exchange on Aug 1, 2025.
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