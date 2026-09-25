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BFC Publications Presents Devi Chandraguptam By Vivek Kumar Verma
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of Devi Chandraguptam by Vivek Kumar Verma, a compelling historical narrative set against the grandeur of the Gupta Empire, where love, power, intrigue, betrayal, honour, and retribution collide to shape the course of history.
Set during a defining chapter of the Gupta dynasty, Devi Chandraguptam revolves around a moment that challenges tradition when Emperor Samudragupta chooses his younger son Chandragupta as his successor instead of his eldest son. This decision sets in motion a dramatic chain of events that will test the loyalties, ambitions, relationships, and convictions of those at the heart of the empire.
At the centre of the story is Chandragupta, a prince guided by sacrifice and dharma, whose destiny repeatedly draws him into conflicts where his love, principles, and very identity are put to the ultimate test. Opposing him is Ramagupta, a king consumed by fear and insecurity, whose desire for power gradually leads him into darkness.
The narrative also introduces Malayagupta, the mastermind behind a web of conspiracies, manipulating the fate of the empire from the shadows. For him, trust is merely a tool and intrigue is the means through which power is exercised.
Among the most striking characters is Dhruvasvamini, a queen who embodies love, self-respect, courage, and retribution. When conspiracies attempt to turn her into a pawn, she refuses to remain one and instead rewrites the rules of the game on her own terms.
With its richly layered characters and a dramatic backdrop of royal ambition and political intrigue, Devi Chandraguptam explores the timeless conflict between power, dharma, love, honour, and self-respect.
Devi Chandraguptam is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.
For readers drawn to historical fiction, royal intrigue, powerful characters, and stories of courage and honour, Devi Chandraguptam offers an engaging journey into a pivotal world of the Gupta era.
Set during a defining chapter of the Gupta dynasty, Devi Chandraguptam revolves around a moment that challenges tradition when Emperor Samudragupta chooses his younger son Chandragupta as his successor instead of his eldest son. This decision sets in motion a dramatic chain of events that will test the loyalties, ambitions, relationships, and convictions of those at the heart of the empire.
At the centre of the story is Chandragupta, a prince guided by sacrifice and dharma, whose destiny repeatedly draws him into conflicts where his love, principles, and very identity are put to the ultimate test. Opposing him is Ramagupta, a king consumed by fear and insecurity, whose desire for power gradually leads him into darkness.
The narrative also introduces Malayagupta, the mastermind behind a web of conspiracies, manipulating the fate of the empire from the shadows. For him, trust is merely a tool and intrigue is the means through which power is exercised.
Among the most striking characters is Dhruvasvamini, a queen who embodies love, self-respect, courage, and retribution. When conspiracies attempt to turn her into a pawn, she refuses to remain one and instead rewrites the rules of the game on her own terms.
With its richly layered characters and a dramatic backdrop of royal ambition and political intrigue, Devi Chandraguptam explores the timeless conflict between power, dharma, love, honour, and self-respect.
Devi Chandraguptam is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.
For readers drawn to historical fiction, royal intrigue, powerful characters, and stories of courage and honour, Devi Chandraguptam offers an engaging journey into a pivotal world of the Gupta era.
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