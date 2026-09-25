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Horlicks Launches Protein Powder, Bringing Protein Into Everyday Nutrition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th September 2026: Protein is no longer confined to gyms and workout routines, as consumers increasingly look to make it part of their everyday nutrition. As lifestyles get busier and awareness around protein grows, the need is shifting towards quality nutrition that can fit easily into daily routines.
Tapping into this shift, Horlicks has launched Horlicks Protein Powder, designed to make quality protein convenient and easy to integrate into everyday life.
Each serving delivers 24 g of protein and 4 g of prebiotic fibre, in convenient single-serve sachets designed for work, travel and days on the move.
The launch was brought to life through an event centred on Horlicks' 'Your Day Is the Real Workout' thought, with experiences that connected everyday movement with everyday nutrition. Sameera Reddy joined the launch and shared her perspective on balancing the demands of motherhood, work and home, while guests experienced the new Horlicks Protein Powder range across Chocolate, Coffee and Unflavoured variants. The event also showcased protein-inspired foods and interactive challenges based on everyday activities, reinforcing the idea that daily routines can be just as demanding as a workout.
Speaking on the launch, Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said,“Horlicks has a legacy of over 100 years, built on strong science and nutrition credentials. As we continue to evolve with the changing needs of consumers, protein is a natural extension for the brand. We see an opportunity to make it more relevant and accessible for everyday lifestyles. When we spoke to consumers, one insight that really stood out was that 'life is a gym', whether it is rushing through a busy workday, navigating a long commute, carrying groceries or simply keeping up with everything the day demands. This insight led to our larger thought, 'Your Day Is the Real Workout.' With Horlicks Protein Powder, our ambition is to make quality protein easier to incorporate into the everyday lifestyles of millions of Indians.”
At the heart of Horlicks Protein Powder is fermented yeast protein, a complete protein source that provides all nine essential amino acids required by the body and is also gut-friendly. The finished product has a PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score) score of 1.0. The formulation also contains inulin, a prebiotic fibre, and papain, a plant-derived digestive enzyme. In addition, fermented yeast protein is naturally lactose-free.
Commenting on the campaign, Sameera Reddy said,“As a mum, I am constantly moving - from the morning rush to managing the kids, work, home and everything in between. Some days, your day really is the workout. And when life is this demanding, I've realised how important it is to pay attention to everyday nutrition, especially getting enough protein. It's not just something to think about when you exercise; protein is an important part of everyday nutrition and needs to fit into our daily lives. That's where simple, convenient options like Horlicks Protein can help make adding protein to your routine easier. For me, it's about making practical nutrition choices that work with a busy lifestyle, rather than feeling like one more thing to manage.”
While protein has traditionally been associated with fitness and performance-led nutrition, Horlicks Protein Powder has been developed around a broader reality: everyday life routine can place demands on nutrition. Moving between work and social plans, travelling, spending hours on the road or simply fitting more into the same day can all shape what consumers need from convenient nutrition.
The launch event builds on Horlicks' belief that“Your Day Is the Real Workout”, recognizing the effort that goes into everyday moments that may never look like traditional exercise. Horlicks Protein Powder aims to make quality protein a more natural and accessible part of these modern routines.
Horlicks Protein Powder comes in a convenient format with 28 individual single-serve sachets in each 1 kg pack, removing the need to measure scoops and making it easy to carry and consume through the course of the day. It is available in three variants: Chocolate, Coffee and Unflavored.
The new Horlicks Protein Powder is now available across retail outlets and select online platforms in India.
About Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.
Tapping into this shift, Horlicks has launched Horlicks Protein Powder, designed to make quality protein convenient and easy to integrate into everyday life.
Each serving delivers 24 g of protein and 4 g of prebiotic fibre, in convenient single-serve sachets designed for work, travel and days on the move.
The launch was brought to life through an event centred on Horlicks' 'Your Day Is the Real Workout' thought, with experiences that connected everyday movement with everyday nutrition. Sameera Reddy joined the launch and shared her perspective on balancing the demands of motherhood, work and home, while guests experienced the new Horlicks Protein Powder range across Chocolate, Coffee and Unflavoured variants. The event also showcased protein-inspired foods and interactive challenges based on everyday activities, reinforcing the idea that daily routines can be just as demanding as a workout.
Speaking on the launch, Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said,“Horlicks has a legacy of over 100 years, built on strong science and nutrition credentials. As we continue to evolve with the changing needs of consumers, protein is a natural extension for the brand. We see an opportunity to make it more relevant and accessible for everyday lifestyles. When we spoke to consumers, one insight that really stood out was that 'life is a gym', whether it is rushing through a busy workday, navigating a long commute, carrying groceries or simply keeping up with everything the day demands. This insight led to our larger thought, 'Your Day Is the Real Workout.' With Horlicks Protein Powder, our ambition is to make quality protein easier to incorporate into the everyday lifestyles of millions of Indians.”
At the heart of Horlicks Protein Powder is fermented yeast protein, a complete protein source that provides all nine essential amino acids required by the body and is also gut-friendly. The finished product has a PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score) score of 1.0. The formulation also contains inulin, a prebiotic fibre, and papain, a plant-derived digestive enzyme. In addition, fermented yeast protein is naturally lactose-free.
Commenting on the campaign, Sameera Reddy said,“As a mum, I am constantly moving - from the morning rush to managing the kids, work, home and everything in between. Some days, your day really is the workout. And when life is this demanding, I've realised how important it is to pay attention to everyday nutrition, especially getting enough protein. It's not just something to think about when you exercise; protein is an important part of everyday nutrition and needs to fit into our daily lives. That's where simple, convenient options like Horlicks Protein can help make adding protein to your routine easier. For me, it's about making practical nutrition choices that work with a busy lifestyle, rather than feeling like one more thing to manage.”
While protein has traditionally been associated with fitness and performance-led nutrition, Horlicks Protein Powder has been developed around a broader reality: everyday life routine can place demands on nutrition. Moving between work and social plans, travelling, spending hours on the road or simply fitting more into the same day can all shape what consumers need from convenient nutrition.
The launch event builds on Horlicks' belief that“Your Day Is the Real Workout”, recognizing the effort that goes into everyday moments that may never look like traditional exercise. Horlicks Protein Powder aims to make quality protein a more natural and accessible part of these modern routines.
Horlicks Protein Powder comes in a convenient format with 28 individual single-serve sachets in each 1 kg pack, removing the need to measure scoops and making it easy to carry and consume through the course of the day. It is available in three variants: Chocolate, Coffee and Unflavored.
The new Horlicks Protein Powder is now available across retail outlets and select online platforms in India.
About Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.
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