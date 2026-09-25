MENAFN - GetNews) Nashville-based SEO agency QCK, formerly QCKBOT, reported 1,889 percent revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, placing No. 181 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private U.S. companies.

Nashville, TN, United States - September 25, 2026 - QCK ( ), a Nashville-based search engine optimization agency formerly known as QCKBOT, reported three-year revenue growth of 1,889 percent between 2022 and 2025, a result that placed the company at No. 181 on the 2026 Inc. 5000. The annual list, published by Inc., ranks private companies in the United States by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

QCK works primarily with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, focusing on organic search visibility and revenue attributed to search. According to case study data published by the company, QCK has worked with more than 228 e-commerce clients. Its 59 documented case studies, spanning categories including health, wellness, apparel and home goods, report more than 250 million dollars in combined organic revenue.

The company's growth has taken place as e-commerce brands increasingly combine automated content and technical audit tools with traditional search marketing practices in an effort to compete for organic search visibility.

"The growth reflects demand from e-commerce brands that want search results connected directly to revenue," said Robert Battle, Founder and CEO of QCK. "Revenue attribution has been central to how the agency reports results to clients, and the Inc. 5000 placement reflects that approach over the past three years."

QCK said organic search for e-commerce clients will remain its primary service focus.

About QCK

QCK, formerly QCKBOT, is a Nashville-based digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands. The company also provides robotic process automation and other digital services. More information is available at .