Mariami Releases“Soulmate,” Reviving A Song Nearly A Decade After It Was Written

MENAFN - GetNews)Soulmate - Album Cover Mariami revives a 2016 composition with longtime collaborators and GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Craig Alvin.

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 - Singer-songwriter Mariami has released“Soulmate,” a soulful pop single that brings a song she originally wrote in 2016 into its final form nearly a decade later. The track was released August 27, 2026, and is now available across major streaming platforms.

Mariami first wrote“Soulmate” in 2016 over a beat that was sent to her. Although Mariami immediately connected with the song, its laptop vocal demo never fully captured the scale or spirit of what she imagined. The track remained in hibernation for nearly a decade before she returned to it in 2026, this time equipped with the tools, experience and creative team needed to bring the song fully to life.

Nearly ten years later, Mariami revived the track. Along with her longtime collaborator and co-producer Justin Matthews, Mariami opted for production that combines intimate guitar work with layered pop and soul textures, giving the original songwriting concept a fuller arrangement while retaining its central theme.

Mariami (right) and Grammy Award Winning Engineer Craig Alvin (left)

Matthew Johnson contributed Juno synthesizer keys, while GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Craig Alvin helped shape the earlier recording. Alvin's credits include work with Kacey Musgraves, Brittany Howard, Little Big Town, and Hanson. Guitars and vocals were initially tracked at Thump Studios in Brooklyn before the production continued at Sweet Rains Studios inside the Bass Hit Recording complex in New York City.

The final stages unfolded remotely, with Matthews working from Europe and Mariami from Georgia.

Lyrically,“Soulmate” approaches romance with playfulness, combining ideas of fate, astrology, and personal standards. The narrator believes in divine alignment while making clear that a lasting relationship still requires someone who can show up fully and become a dependable partner.

“Even though the song began ten years ago, it arrived exactly when it was supposed to,” says Mariami.“In a way, its journey is proof of its message: some things really are about divine timing.”“Soulmate” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stream here.

The release marks the completion of a song that remained with Mariami from its original 2016 demo through its 2026 reworking. "Soulmate" is now available for streaming.

Image of Mariami

About Mariami

Mariami is a singer-songwriter whose music blends pop, soul, and influences from her Georgian roots. With more than 13 million Spotify streams across her catalog, she has developed a global audience through her songwriting, recordings, and collaborations. Her album GATES was also selected by Apple for a Keynote presentation.