Engage PEO Names Barbara Corbo President Of Engage Insurance Agency

MENAFN - GetNews) Denise Stefan to Transition to Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Ahead of 2028 Retirement.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - September 25, 2026 - Engage PEO, a leading professional employer organization providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, today announced that Barbara Corbo has joined the company as president of Engage Insurance Agency. Corbo succeeds Denise Stefan, who will transition to the role of Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and remain with Engage through her planned retirement in 2028.

Corbo will oversee Engage's employee benefits strategy, underwriting, regulatory compliance and carrier relationships, helping ensure clients have access to competitive, cost-effective insurance solutions that support their businesses and employees. Stefan will work closely with Corbo to support a smooth transition while focusing on strategic initiatives through her retirement.

"Access to competitive employee benefits has become a critical business issue as employers face continued cost pressure and employees expect more from their coverage," said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO. "Helping clients navigate that environment requires deep expertise in plan strategy, underwriting, compliance and carrier management. Barbara brings decades of experience across each of those areas and will help us continue developing competitive, sustainable benefits solutions that meet the needs of our clients and their employees."

Corbo has more than three decades of leadership experience in the PEO industry. Prior to joining Engage Insurance, she held executive leadership roles at several large national PEOs, where she was responsible for benefits strategy, underwriting, benefits operations and compliance.

Throughout her career, Corbo has led large-scale benefits programs, managed carrier and consultant relationships, and guided organizations through regulatory change, acquisitions and benefits program integrations. Her background also includes financial analysis, benefits technology and client retention strategies.

"Engage has built a strong reputation for combining deep expertise with a high level of personal service, and that matters when employers are making decisions about benefits," Corbo said. "I'm excited to work with the talented Engage benefits team, build on the strong foundation they have created, continue cultivating our longstanding carrier relationships, and help clients navigate a challenging benefits environment with solutions that work for their businesses and their employees."

Stefan joined Engage in 2016 as president of Engage Insurance Agency, bringing extensive insurance industry and PEO carrier experience. During her tenure, she led the strategic direction of Engage's insurance offerings and helped strengthen the company's carrier relationships and benefits programs as Engage expanded nationally.

"Denise has made a lasting contribution to Engage over the past decade," Starkman said. "She helped build the insurance organization we have today and brought valuable perspective from both the carrier and PEO sides of the business. I have relied on her expertise, experience and friendship over the years. She will be missed when she retires. We are grateful that she will remain with Engage through 2028 to support Barbara and continue contributing to the company's strategic priorities."

"It's been an incredible decade building Engage's insurance organization, and I'm proud of what our team has accomplished for clients and carrier partners alike," Stefan said. "Barbara's experience and leadership will serve our clients well, and I look forward to working alongside her during this transition while continuing to contribute to Engage's strategic priorities through my retirement."

Corbo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Rowan University. She is a licensed health and life insurance agent, holds the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification and is a member of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations.

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry's most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals, and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize costs and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of payroll technology and tax administration, employer compliance, health and workers' compensation insurance products, advanced technology, and risk management services as part of an extensive suite of HR services.

Engage PEO was among the first PEOs awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies 10 times since 2016.

For more information on Engage PEO, visit .