Season 2 Of“Operas Gathering In Anhui · Stars Shining In Hefei” Launched On September 22

MENAFN - GetNews)The much-anticipated second season of“Operas Gathering in Anhui · Stars Shining in Hefei” has officially begun. As one of Hefei's Top 10 Livelihood Projects for 2026, the second season of the opera-themed event officially launched on September 22 and will run through January next year.

The event is guided by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Publicity Department of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, and jointly organized by the China Theatre Association, the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, the Arts Program Center of China Media Group, the CPC Hefei Municipal Committee, and the Hefei Municipal People's Government.

During the first season, renowned artists and rising talents from Anhui and across China took turns on stage, attracting nearly 90,000 residents to theaters. With Chinese opera serving as a cultural bridge, the event both expanded public access to cultural experiences and boosted cultural and tourism consumption, earning widespread praise from local audiences.

The opening ceremony for the second season was held on September 22 at Anhui Baixi City. A special performance titled“Plum Blossoms in the New Era” was staged, bringing together numerous Plum Blossom Award winners.

The program of stage performances will run from late September through January next year. More than 20 renowned professional performing arts companies from across China have been invited, including the National Peking Opera Company, Chongqing Sichuan Opera Theatre, Shaanxi Opera Research Institute, Jiangsu Provincial Kunqu Opera Theatre, and Guangdong Cantonese Opera Institute. The program will feature 15 forms of Chinese opera, including Peking Opera, Qinqiang Opera, Sichuan Opera, Cantonese Opera, Shaoxing Opera, and puppetry.

The lineup includes both traditional classics, such as the Peking Opera Phoenix Returns to Its Nest and the Kunqu Opera Shishuo Xinyu, as well as popular new productions including the Cantonese Opera White Snake: Love, the Yue Opera The All-Female Troupe, and the string-puppet production Flaming Mountain. A host of leading Chinese opera artists, including Yu Kuizhi, Li Shengsu, Shen Tiemei, Li Mei, Zeng Xiaomin, and Wu Qiong, will also take part.

During the event, residents will be able to enjoy performances featuring renowned artists, leading performers and acclaimed productions from across China at five major venues - Anhui Grand Theatre, Anhui Baixi City, Hefei Grand Theatre, Baohe Phoenix Theatre, and Yaohai Grand Theatre - as well as at selected outdoor locations across Hefei. Performances of Anhui's local opera traditions will also be staged at scenic areas, commercial districts, communities, businesses, schools, and other venues. A series of related activities, including opera appreciation sessions and free opera education programs, will also be rolled out during the event.

In terms of scheduling, the second season of“Operas Gathering in Anhui · Stars Shining in Hefei” will not be limited to weekends. Residents will also be able to enjoy performances close to home on weekdays.

In addition, the event will partner with scenic attractions, hotels, domestic service providers, restaurants, and online platforms to offer a range of exclusive benefits for ticket holders. With a valid performance ticket, audiences can enjoy free admission to 10 attractions, including Hefei Wildlife Park, as well as scenic attractions in Lu'an such as Wanfo Lake. Ticket holders will also be eligible for spending discounts at participating businesses, including branded hotels such as Swan Lake Hotel, restaurant brands such as Wushan Gong'e, and selected domestic service providers in Hefei.

Further details on these benefits will be released at a later date.

Great performances unite the Jianghuai region, as the many melodies of Chinese opera come together in Hefei.

About “Operas Gathering in Anhui · Stars Shining in Hefei”

“Operas Gathering in Anhui · Stars Shining in Hefei” is a Chinese opera-themed cultural event held in Hefei, Anhui Province. Bringing together renowned opera artists, professional performing arts companies and a diverse range of Chinese opera forms from across the country, the event features stage performances, local opera showcases, opera appreciation activities and public education programs. It aims to make high-quality traditional Chinese opera more accessible to the public while promoting the integration of culture and tourism.