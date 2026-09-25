Collinsville Auto Repair Invests In Advanced Diagnostic Training To Deliver More Accurate Vehicle Repairs For Canton Drivers

CANTON, CT - September 25, 2026 - Collinsville Auto Repair, the family-owned full-service auto repair shop serving Canton, CT and the surrounding Farmington Valley, has announced that its technician team completed two days of advanced automotive diagnostics training led by Brandon Steckler of Steckler Automotive Technical Services, a nationally recognized instructor in the automotive repair industry.

The training focused on developing deeper diagnostic precision for today's increasingly complex vehicle systems, equipping the shop's trained technicians with updated methods for identifying the root cause of vehicle concerns accurately and efficiently. For drivers in Canton, New Hartford, Barkhamsted, and the greater Farmington Valley area, this investment means more reliable outcomes, fewer return visits, and repairs performed with greater confidence.

Modern vehicles are more technologically advanced than ever. Sensors, modules, and software-driven systems have changed the way problems present and how they need to be tested. A symptom that once pointed to a straightforward part failure may now involve multiple systems working in coordination. Without up-to-date training, even experienced technicians risk misdiagnosis. Collinsville Auto Repair has long prioritized thorough testing and inspection over guesswork, and the recent training with Brandon Steckler reinforces that commitment by adding refined techniques to an already strong diagnostic foundation.

Founded in May 2005 by Mike and Jennifer Rindflesh, the shop has built its reputation on continuous education and a team culture that treats professional development as a direct service to its customers. The team's trained technicians use equipment including a Snap-On Scanner, Autel Scanner, and Autel Scope to support thorough, precise vehicle diagnostics.

When a check engine light comes on, when a vehicle is behaving unexpectedly, or when a driver simply wants to know the health of their vehicle before a long trip, accurate diagnostics are the foundation of every sound repair decision. The shop's trained technicians work to give customers a clear, honest picture of what is happening with their vehicle and what the available options are, without pressure and without guesswork.

About Collinsville Auto Repair

Collinsville Auto Repair is a family-owned and operated full-service auto repair shop located at 146 Powder Mill Road, Canton, CT 06019. Serving Hartford and Litchfield counties since 2005, Collinsville Auto Repair offers auto repair, diagnostics, brake repair, suspension repair, A/C repair, tire sales and services, alignments, engine repair, electrical repair, fleet maintenance, and preventive maintenance. The shop's technicians are trained and certified, report to CARFAX, and back every qualifying service with the ProVantage 3-Year/36,000-Mile Nationwide Warranty. Collinsville Auto Repair also offers free loaner vehicles, secure after-hours key drop, online scheduling, and financing options through Synchrony.