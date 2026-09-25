EU Ambassador: Jordan's Stability European Interest, Support For Kingdom To Continue

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- Saleh Al-Khawaldah - European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas underscored the importance of the Jordan-EU partnership, noting the EU's continued support for the Kingdom in economic and social stability, security, investment, addressing the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis, tourism, civil society, and political reforms.

Speaking to a group of journalists on Thursday evening, the ambassador said Jordan-EU relations encompass broad cooperation across numerous areas, stressing that the EU regards Jordan as a key partner in the region, particularly amid the current regional circumstances.

Regarding the recent visit by a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to Jordan, he said the visit was held as part of the joint parliamentary meeting between the European Parliament and the House of Representatives. The delegation held meetings with officials, institutions and civil society organizations to learn about the challenges facing Jordan, the political modernization process, and the Kingdom's position on regional developments.

He said the delegation members would return to Brussels with a clearer understanding of the challenges facing Jordan, including the refugee crisis and the security and economic repercussions of regional tensions, as well as the role the Jordan-EU partnership can play in strengthening the Kingdom's stability.

Jordan-EU Investment Conference On the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, Chatzisavas said preparations are progressing rapidly, with around 200 CEOs having registered to participate so far, more than half of them representing European companies. European officials, commissioners and ministers are also expected to attend.

The conference, scheduled to be held in November at the Dead Sea, will explore investment opportunities in several sectors, foremost among them renewable energy, clean technologies, the digital economy, industry, transport and infrastructure. It aims to translate the Jordan-EU partnership into tangible projects and investments.

He noted that Jordan continues to promote its investment portfolio, valued at around $15 billion, through initiatives targeting the European private sector, adding that a number of opportunities in energy, digitalization and transport have attracted investor interest.

The EU is also working on a support package for the conference that includes grants, loans and the possibility of blending public financing with private investment, he said, stressing the importance of improving the legal and administrative environment and strengthening investors' confidence in Jordan's ability to attract long-term investment.

The ambassador expected a number of deals to be announced during the conference, particularly in digitalization, renewable energy and transport. He said the National Water Carrier Project is one of the strategic projects already underway, while future opportunities could link the water, energy, electricity, transport, digitalization and artificial intelligence sectors.

He stressed that the success of the conference should not be measured solely by the number of deals and announcements, but also by the extent to which commitments are implemented after the event, highlighting the importance of establishing a clear mechanism for following up on investments and measuring actual progress.

Chatzisavas also highlighted Jordan's strategic geographic location, saying the size of the Jordanian market makes it necessary to view the Kingdom as part of a broader regional system.

The EU is working to develop trade corridors and regional connectivity, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), he said, noting that meetings have been held in Amman between European officials and experts and the Jordanian ministerial committee tasked with following up on the corridor.

He explained that the European vision views such corridors as an integrated network of roads, ports and trade routes rather than a single route, noting that Jordan can benefit from its location to connect the Mediterranean with Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula and onward to markets in Asia and the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Enhanced regional connectivity could create additional opportunities for Jordan in trade, transport, logistics and investment, while strengthening its role as a regional hub, he added.

Regarding European support, the ambassador said the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the EU is backed by a €3 billion financial and investment package for 2025–2027, including grants, financial assistance and additional investments.

He said the EU continues to implement the package, stressing that its objective is to enhance Jordan's capacity to address economic challenges and support reforms, development and investment.

European assistance to Jordan extends beyond financial support to include programs in development, energy, water, good governance, refugees and host communities, he added.

Regarding Syrian refugees, Chatzisavas stressed that the crisis has not yet ended and that the EU recognizes the burdens Jordan has shouldered as a result of hosting refugees for years.

He said the EU wants to continue supporting Jordan until conditions are in place for the safe and voluntary return of refugees, noting that stability in Syria is in the interest of Jordan, the EU and the wider region.

Jordan should not bear the burden of the refugee crisis alone, he stressed, reaffirming the EU's continued support for the Kingdom and host communities.

On tourism, the ambassador highlighted a €10 million European program to support tourist sites and enhance the participation of local communities. He said the EU is working with the Ministry of Tourism and the United Nations Development Programme at several sites, including Umm Qais and Ajloun.

The EU is also supporting capacity-building at the Ministry of Tourism through a twinning program with European institutions, aimed at exchanging expertise, developing tourism products and attracting visitors, he added.

Chatzisavas stressed the importance of marketing Jordan as a standalone tourist destination rather than merely as part of tourism packages covering several countries. He said the Kingdom has the potential to offer an integrated tourism program encompassing Aqaba, the Dead Sea, Petra, Madaba, Mount Nebo, the Baptism Site, Karak, Ajloun and Jerash.

He underscored the importance of the European market to Jordan, particularly given the short distance and the return of airlines, noting that improved air connectivity and promoting Jordan as an integrated destination could support the tourism sector and the local economy.

Regarding the regional situation, the ambassador said the EU takes into account the continuing tensions in the region and their repercussions for Jordan, noting that the Kingdom is directly affected by surrounding developments, both in security and economic terms and in relation to the refugee issue.

He said the scenario the EU is taking into consideration regarding the war with Iran involves continued limited military operations and retaliatory actions in the region, while emphasizing the importance of preventing them from escalating into a full-scale confrontation.

The EU continues to focus on its relations with Jordan, the Gulf countries and its regional partners amid the need to preserve stability and prevent regional tensions from undermining economic and political cooperation, he added.

Chatzisavas said King Abdullah II's address to the United Nations General Assembly reflected, in his assessment, the importance of upholding the international order and international law amid the challenges facing the region and the world.

He stressed that the EU shares Jordan's emphasis on addressing crises through dialogue and diplomacy and respecting the sovereignty of states.

He underlined that the continuation of war and regional tensions, along with the Palestinian issue and developments in Syria and Lebanon, makes Jordan's stability an important priority for the EU.

The ambassador affirmed that the partnership between the two sides aims, in addition to economic cooperation, to support Jordan's resilience and strengthen stability in the region.

He said the upcoming Jordan-EU Association Council meeting, scheduled for January, will constitute another milestone in reviewing the course of relations and discussing a number of political, economic and trade issues, reflecting continued efforts to develop the strategic and comprehensive partnership between the two sides.

//Petra// MF