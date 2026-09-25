'Don't Gather Near Adiala Jail': Imran Khan's Son Qasim Khan Appeals To Public

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Qasim Khan, the son of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has appealed to the Pakistani public not to attempt any march or protest near Adiala Jail.

In a post on X, Qasim Khan said he had received information from his sources that any gathering near Adiala Jail could potentially be used as a pretext for a possible“retaliatory action” against the prison, where his father is being held. He expressed concern that such a situation could pose a serious threat to Imran Khan's life.

He urged the public to exercise caution and restraint and not provide anyone with a pretext or opportunity that could lead to an incident endangering his father's life.

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Qasim Khan has previously expressed concerns about his father's health and safety in interviews with various international media outlets. The government, however, maintains that the former prime minister has access to all necessary medical facilities and undergoes regular medical check-ups.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 27 in support of Imran Khan's release and other demands. Section 144 has been imposed in various parts of Punjab ahead of the march, while Rangers have also been deployed in Islamabad and several cities across Punjab.

Ahead of the long march, several PTI leaders and workers, including Imran Khan's three sisters, have also been detained.