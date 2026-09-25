Russian Attack On Odesa Leaves One Dead, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

“An enemy attack on the city. Private residential houses were damaged,” Lysak said.

According to him, one person was killed in the Russian attack. Another man was injured and hospitalized. He is in moderate condition.

Infrastructure was also damaged.

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As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.

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