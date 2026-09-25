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Russian Attack On Odesa Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Russian Attack On Odesa Leaves One Dead, One Injured


2026-09-25 05:17:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

“An enemy attack on the city. Private residential houses were damaged,” Lysak said.

According to him, one person was killed in the Russian attack. Another man was injured and hospitalized. He is in moderate condition.

Infrastructure was also damaged.

Read also: Russian drone strike on Kyiv high-rise kills teenager, leaves seven injured

As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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