Russian Attack On Odesa Leaves One Dead, One Injured
“An enemy attack on the city. Private residential houses were damaged,” Lysak said.
According to him, one person was killed in the Russian attack. Another man was injured and hospitalized. He is in moderate condition.
Infrastructure was also damaged.Read also: Russian drone strike on Kyiv high-rise kills teenager, leaves seven injured
As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.
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