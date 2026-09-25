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Russian Drone Hits Non-Residential Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District, Injuries Reported

Russian Drone Hits Non-Residential Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District, Injuries Reported


2026-09-25 05:17:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An UAV struck a five-story non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are people injured," Klitschko wrote.

Read also: Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia in morning strike, one person injured, medical center on fire

As previously reported, one person was killed and others injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a Russian drone attack on the morning of September 25.

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