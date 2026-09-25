Russian Drone Hits Non-Residential Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An UAV struck a five-story non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are people injured," Klitschko wrote.

Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia in morning strike, one person injured, medical center on fire

As previously reported, one person was killed and others injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a Russian drone attack on the morning of September 25.