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Buildings, Railway Infrastructure Damaged In Poltava Community Following Russian Attack

Buildings, Railway Infrastructure Damaged In Poltava Community Following Russian Attack


2026-09-25 05:17:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kateryna Yashchykova, Secretary of the Poltava City Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A UAV strike on a railway infrastructure facility was recorded," the official wrote.

Yashchykova also noted that structural elements, windows, and doors were damaged at three private houses.

Employees of the departments responsible for civil and social protection are inspecting the community's civilian infrastructure.

Read also: Russian attacks in Kherson region leave four injured

Municipal services are working at the sites. Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 23, Russian forces struck a private enterprise in Poltava district, causing a fire.

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