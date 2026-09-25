MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The emerging peace in the South Caucasus is creating new opportunities for regional cooperation and investment, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

“It is gratifying that this Forum once again brings together in Baku governments, international organizations, financial institutions, leading companies, investors and business communities from around the world.

The theme of this year's Forum -“Rebuilding Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability” - is particularly relevant today. Global economic relations are changing rapidly, supply chains are being reshaped, and new transport, energy and technological connections are emerging. In this environment, stability, connectivity and reliable partnerships are becoming increasingly important for investment. The emerging peace in the South Caucasus is creating new opportunities for regional cooperation, connectivity, trade and investment, while supporting deeper economic integration and diversification,” the head of state said in his address.

“Azerbaijan's economy has demonstrated strong resilience amid global uncertainty and geopolitical challenges. Economic diversification is at the core of our strategic objectives, and the non-oil sector has become a key driver of economic growth. Since 2020, real GDP growth in the non-oil sector averaged 5% annually, while non-oil industry grew 1.5-fold and non-oil exports nearly doubled. As a result, the share of the non-oil sector in GDP reached 72% in 2025.

This momentum rests on a stable and predictable business environment. Macroeconomic stability, investments and favourable entrepreneurial environment established in our country provide a solid foundation for long-term investor confidence. Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location, transport and logistics capabilities, well-developed infrastructure in economic zones, tax and customs incentives, as well as public-private partnership mechanisms and joint investment funds established with partner countries, offer investors broad opportunities to participate in sustainable projects and to build partnerships that bring technology, capital and expertise to the whole region,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.