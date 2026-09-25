Middle Corridor Creates New Opportunities For Companies Seeking To Expand Supply Chains - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of the Middle Corridor is creating new opportunities for companies seeking to expand their supply chains and establish production facilities closer to regional markets, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that global transformation in clean energy, electric mobility, information technology and artificial intelligence is generating new demand for advanced manufacturing and critical raw materials.

“Today, 10 industrial parks operate in various regions of our country. They cover a wide range of sectors, including chemicals, petrochemicals, machinery, textiles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials and food processing. A total of 139 enterprises are registered in these industrial parks, more than 100 of which are currently operational. The value of products manufactured in the industrial parks has reached $3.7 billion, of which approximately $1 billion has been exported.

“An important part of this ecosystem is the Alat Free Economic Zone. Designed specifically to attract export-oriented, high-tech and high value-added manufacturing, the zone operates under a dedicated legal and regulatory framework, including a 'one-stop shop' approach aimed at simplifying procedures for investors,” he said.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is currently taking place in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum will cover strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.