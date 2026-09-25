Russian Attacks Cause New Power Outages In Six Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, new power outages have been reported this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Emergency repair and restoration work is already underway wherever security conditions currently allow," the statement said.

Due to adverse weather conditions, around 150 settlements in the Sumy and Poltava regions remain fully or partially without electricity. Regional power companies continue repair work, but in some of the affected settlements in the Sumy region, restoration efforts are hampered by the lack of adequate security conditions.

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Electricity consumption as of 09:30 on Friday was 5.3% lower than the previous day. The change in the trend was attributed to reduced cloud cover in some regions, which is increasing the efficiency of household solar power plants.

In view of the weather conditions, Ukrenergo recommends shifting active electricity consumption to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently, from 11:00 to 15:00. Between 16:00 and 22:00, consumers are asked not to switch on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time.

As reported, no scheduled power outages are expected in Ukraine on September 25.