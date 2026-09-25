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Russian Drone Strikes Near Kindergarten In Sumy

Russian Drone Strikes Near Kindergarten In Sumy


2026-09-25 05:17:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone struck near the building of a kindergarten in the Pishchanskyi starosta district during the night. There were no casualties. Windows and doors in the building were blown out," Kryvosheienko said.

Read also: Russian forces shell residential area in Odesa region, injuring three including child

He also added that a Russian "Gerbera" drone struck a workshop belonging to a private company in Sumy's Kovpakivskyi district, causing the roof to catch fire. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

As Ukrinform reported, between the morning of September 24 and the morning of September 25, Russian forces carried out 40 strikes on 17 settlements in the Sumy region, with casualties reported.

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