Zelensky On Russian Strike On Kyiv High-Rise: Savage And Sickening Strike, Devoid Of Any Military Logic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the Russians struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv with a drone. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Seven more people were injured. The fire at the site has been extinguished, and first responders continue to deal with the aftermath. An absolutely savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic," the head of state said.

In Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, a Russian drone struck a 16-story residential building. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform

Zelensky noted that there has been an almost constant threat of attacks across the regions since the morning.

"In total, eight regions have come under attack since the start of the day. One person was killed in Odesa in a double-tap strike on a postal facility. In Zaporizhzhia, a medical clinic was struck while people were inside. There are also people injured in the Sumy and Mykolaiv regions," he said.

Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia in morning strike, one person injured, medical center on fire

According to the President, during meetings in recent days, the Ukrainian side informed its partners that Russia would only escalate its attacks as winter approaches unless pressure is applied.

Drone strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"For diplomacy to work, U.S. sanctions must be implemented and European sanctions must be strengthened. Our partners hold the keys to peace – through strength. The Russians must understand that they will not be able to simply wait this out and that the war must be brought to an end," he stressed.

Zelensky thanked "everyone who is helping."

As Ukrinform reported, a teenager was killed and seven people were injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district after Russian drones struck a high-rise residential building on the morning of September 25.