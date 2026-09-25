Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Enters Second Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, hosted by Baku for the 10th time, got underway today.

The day's schedule featured Formula 2's sprint and feature races, along with Formula 1's third free practice session and qualifying.

The Formula 2 sprint race started at 08:15, followed by the third Formula 1 free practice session at 12:30. The Formula 2 feature race was scheduled for 14:15.

The final major session of the day was Formula 1 qualifying, which took place from 16:00 to 17:00.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26 with the main Formula 1 race.