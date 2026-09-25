Young People With Autism Explore World Of Formula 1 From Paddock

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special Paddock tour has been organized for young people with autism as part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to the Baku City Circuit, the young participants had the opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes activities of Formula 1 race week and experience the atmosphere of the Paddock up close as part of a social inclusion initiative.

During the visit, the young people toured areas where Formula 1 teams were operating, observed the preparations for race week and saw first-hand how the teams were getting ready for the main day of the Grand Prix.

The coordinator of the Birge ve Saglam Public Union thanked the Baku City Circuit Operations Company for the opportunity, saying: "It was very interesting and memorable for the young people to see the Formula 1 race up close, spend time in the Paddock and experience this special atmosphere. Creating such opportunities is very valuable to us."

The initiative is among the traditional activities carried out as part of Formula 1's social responsibility programmes.