Calvin Harris Delivers Spectacular Night Of Music For Baku's F1 Fans

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Global DJ and producer Calvin Harris performed in Baku as part of the entertainment programme accompanying the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The concert, held at Baku Crystal Hall, drew thousands of Formula 1 fans and electronic music enthusiasts. Harris' performance featured a selection of his biggest hits, complemented by an elaborate light show and special effects.

The set included crowd favourites such as "Feel So Close" and "Summer", prompting fans to sing along throughout the evening. Harris also engaged with the Baku audience several times during the performance.

Baku Crystal Hall was lit up in the blue, red and green colours of the Azerbaijani flag at various moments of the show, adding a local touch to the spectacular production.

Harris, one of the most prominent figures in electronic music, has achieved international success with hits including "We Found Love", "Summer" and "One Kiss". The Scottish artist is also a Grammy Award winner and has performed at major music festivals around the world.

His Baku appearance was among the major entertainment events held during Azerbaijan Grand Prix week.