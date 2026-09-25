Tehran Proposes New Round Of Talks With Washington

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has conveyed a proposal to the United States to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told The Washington Post that Tehran had proposed resuming talks with the US administration within seven days in an effort to end the full-scale conflict.

The proposal is reportedly similar to a memorandum of understanding reached between the two sides in June.

Araghchi said Tehran was awaiting Washington's response. According to him, Iran is not in a hurry, but considers it appropriate for negotiations to resume before the US congressional elections scheduled for November.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington was engaged in "positive and constructive" talks through the mediation of a third party.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.