President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Georgian PM
On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his birthday, wishing him good health and success in his activities, as well as prosperity to the Georgian people.
The Prime Minister of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the attention.
During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of the existing strategic partnership and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.
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