President Ilham Aliyev Received Chairman And CEO Of Neuberger Berman

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received George Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading investment companies.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled their previous meeting in New York last year.

Recalling the signing of the "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America" in February of this year, the head of state noted that a new chapter had been opened in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman, as well as on new opportunities emerging in global investment markets, projects of mutual interest, and the expansion of long-term partnership.

Both parties emphasized the ongoing fruitful cooperation between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Neuberger Berman since 2016. They also discussed the results achieved as part of SOFAZ's partnership with the company, covering private equity, private debt, and other investment areas, as well as opportunities for participation in new projects.

Founded in New York in 1939, Neuberger Berman is one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, handling $613 billion in assets. Its private markets platform manages over $170 billion in investment commitments across a portfolio covering more than 10,400 companies worldwide, demonstrating the scale of Neuberger Berman's global investment activity.