Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Poised For Growth Through 2029 As Rapid, Decentralized Testing Drives Opportunities Across Applications, Technologies, Products And Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Point-of-care molecular diagnostics are gaining traction, reducing costs, improving outcomes and combating antimicrobial resistance, with potential to replace frontline testing protocols.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care 2025-2029: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and Country, with Executive Guides and Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Market Report Highlights Growth, Investment Potential and Five-Year Outlook

A comprehensive new market research report examines the accelerating growth of molecular diagnostics at the point of care, providing detailed analysis of market opportunities, competitive developments, industry challenges and the five-year outlook. As healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize rapid, accurate and accessible diagnostic testing, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is positioned for continued expansion.

Point-of-care testing is demonstrating strong commercial momentum, with market participants reporting significant growth as adoption increases across healthcare settings. Molecular diagnostic technologies can support faster clinical decision-making, improve patient outcomes and help healthcare providers manage costs. Their expanding role may also contribute to antimicrobial stewardship by supporting more targeted treatment decisions and reducing unnecessary antimicrobial use.

The report evaluates the factors shaping the global molecular diagnostics at the point of care market, including changing clinical requirements, technology innovation, cost pressures and the demand for timely diagnostic results. It also considers the potential for point-of-care molecular testing to transform established frontline testing protocols by bringing advanced diagnostic capabilities closer to patients and care teams.

Detailed market forecasts provide a five-year view of the sector, helping organizations assess future demand and identify areas of potential growth. The research addresses key market issues and emerging trends while examining the commercial and operational considerations influencing adoption. It offers decision-makers a structured perspective on how molecular diagnostics may evolve within the broader point-of-care testing landscape.

Designed for healthcare companies, diagnostic manufacturers, investors, laboratories, consultants and strategic planning teams, the report supports informed investment decisions, market valuations and business development initiatives. Its findings can assist organizations in evaluating competitive positioning, assessing market potential and planning for changes in diagnostic testing practices.

The analysis also explores how lower testing costs and improved clinical outcomes could strengthen the value proposition for molecular diagnostics at the point of care. As healthcare systems seek efficient solutions that combine speed, accuracy and accessibility, these technologies may become increasingly important in both routine and time-sensitive testing pathways.

By consolidating current market data, industry developments and forward-looking forecasts, the report enables readers to build a more complete understanding of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. The research is intended to help professionals develop internal expertise, communicate market opportunities and make evidence-based strategic decisions with greater confidence.

All report data is available in Excel format upon request, allowing users to review, analyze and incorporate the information into internal models, presentations and valuation frameworks. Assistance and additional specific data are also available at no extra charge, helping organizations obtain greater value from the research and address their individual market intelligence requirements.

With molecular diagnostics continuing to gain traction at the point of care, this report provides timely insight into a rapidly developing market. Its combination of market sizing, five-year forecasts, trend analysis and strategic assessment offers a valuable resource for organizations seeking to understand the sector's direction and evaluate its long-term commercial potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

3.1 Instrumentation and Automation

3.1.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

3.1.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

3.1.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.1.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.1.5 PCR Takes Command

3.1.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.1.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

3.1.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

3.1.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.2 Abionic

5.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.4 Access Bio

5.5 Ador Diagnostics

5.6 ADT Biotech

5.7 Akonni Biosystems

5.8 Alveo Technologies

5.9 Anitoa

5.10 Applied BioCode

5.11 Aureum Diagnostics

5.12 Aus Diagnostics

5.13 Autonomous Medical Devices

5.14 Baebies

5.15 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

5.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.17 Binx Health

5.18 Biocartis

5.19 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

5.20 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.21 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.22 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.23 Cepheid (Danaher)

5.24 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

5.25 Cue Health

5.26 Curetis (OpGen)

5.27 Detect

5.28 Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

5.29 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.30 DNAe

5.31 Domus Diagnostics

5.32 Enzo Biochem

5.33 Eurofins Scientific

5.34 Fluxergy

5.35 Fusion Genomics.

5.36 Genedrive

5.37 Genetic Signatures

5.38 GenMark Dx (Roche)

5.39 Genomadix

5.40 Getlabs

5.41 Global Access Diagnostics

5.42 Grip Molecular Technologies

5.43 Hologic

5.44 Immunexpress

5.45 Inflammatix

5.46 Invetech

5.47 Iollo

5.48 J&J Innovative Medicine

5.49 Karius

5.50 Lucira Health (Pfizer)

5.51 LumiraDx

5.52 Maxim Biomedical

5.53 Meep

5.54 Meridian Bioscience

5.55 Millipore Sigma

5.56 Molbio Diagnostics

5.57 NanoDx

5.58 Nanomix

5.59 Novacyt

5.60 Novel Microdevices

5.61 Novus Diagnostics

5.62 Nuclein

5.63 OnsiteGene

5.64 Operon

5.65 OraSure Technologies

5.66 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.67 Panagene

5.68 Prenetics

5.69 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

5.70 Prominex

5.71 Proof Diagnostics

5.72 Qiagen

5.73 QuantuMDx

5.74 QuidelOrtho

5.75 R-Biopharm AG

5.76 Response Biomedical

5.77 Revvity

5.78 Roche Diagnostics

5.79 Salignostics

5.80 SD Biosensor

5.81 Seegene

5.82 Sekisui Diagnostics

5.83 Siemens Healthineers

5.84 Sona Nanotech

5.85 SpeeDx

5.86 T2 Biosystems

5.87 Talis Biomedical

5.88 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.89 Uniogen

5.90 Veramarx

5.91 Veredus Laboratories

5.92 XCR Diagnostics

5.93 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Cubit Dx Secures Funding for High-Sensitivity, Low-Cost Platform

7.3 Roche receives FDA clearance for STI at POC

7.4 Smartphone-Enabled Platform Transforms POC Testing

7.5 Credo Preps MDx System, Multiplex Respiratory Test for US Launch

7.6 A low-cost CRISPR-based paper strip test for flu

7.7 AMDI Receives Award to Develop 10 Minute POC Respiratory Panel

7.8 Roche to Acquire LumiraDx Point-of-Care Testing Tech

7.9 DiaSorin to Deliver Updated Instruments, New Assays in 2024/25

7.10 ReadyGo Diagnostics, Gemina Labs Expand MDx Pact

7.11 DiagMetrics Developing Breath Assays

7.12 Fortis Life Sciences Acquires IPOC

7.13 Domus Diagnostics Wins NIH RADx Tech Contract

7.14 Llusern Scientific to Launch POC MDx UTI Panel

7.15 Altratech Enters POC MDx Testing Space with Unique Tech

7.16 BioMerieux SpotFire MDx POC System Leverages Novel Approach

7.17 Katalyst Labs to Distribute ProtonDx Dragonfly Rapid IVD System

7.18 LEX Diagnostics Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

7.19 Sherlock Biosciences Adds to Infectious Disease Dx Toolkit

7.20 NanoDx Prepares for Point-of-Care Commercialization

7.21 Paragraf to Study New POC Test to Guide Antibiotic Selection

7.22 MicroGEM to Expand 30-Minute RT-PCR System

7.23 Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

7.24 Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

7.25 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

7.26 Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

7.27 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

7.28 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

7.29 MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

7.30 Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

7.31 Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

7.32 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

7.33 Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

7.34 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

7.35 Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

7.36 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

7.37 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

7.38 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

7.39 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

7.40 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

7.41 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

7.42 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

7.43 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

7.44 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

7.45 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

7.46 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

7.47 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

7.48 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

7.49 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - End Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segments Growth

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - End Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth

8.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Place

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - End Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - By Application

9.1 Respiratory Infectious Disease

9.1.1 Table Respiratory Infectious Disease - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Respiratory Infectious Disease Growth

9.2 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease

9.2.1 Table Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease Growth

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.3.1 Table Sexually Transmitted Disease - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Sexually Transmitted Disease Growth

9.4 Other Application

9.4.1 Table Other Application - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Other Application Growth

10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care - by Technology

10.1 PCR

10.1.1 Table PCR - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth

10.2 NGS/Probe

10.2.1 Table NGS/Probe - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - NGS/Probe Growth

10.3 Other Technology

10.3.1 Table Other Technology - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Other Technology Growth

11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Place

11.1 Hospital Point of Care

11.1.1 Table Hospital Point of Care - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Hospital Point of Care Growth

11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab

11.2.1 Table Clinic or Physician Office Lab - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Clinic or Physician Office Lab Growth

11.3 Seniors Facility

11.3.1 Table Seniors Facility - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Seniors Facility Growth

11.4 Other Place

11.4.1 Table Other Place- by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Other Place Growth

12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Product

12.1 Instrument

12.1.1 Table Instrument - by Country

12.1.2 Chart - Instrument Growth

12.2 Cartridge

12.2.1 Table Cartridge - by Country

12.2.2 Chart - Cartridge Growth

12.3 Other Product

12.3.1 Table Other Product - by Country

12.3.2 Chart - Other Product Growth

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

List of Tables

Table 1 Seven Key Diagnostic Laboratory Technology Trends

Table 2 Market Players by Type

Table 3 Clinical Laboratory Departments and Segments

Table 4 Laboratory Management Focus - Different Approaches

Table 5 Key Segmentation Variables Going Forward

Table 6 Five Factors Driving Growth

Table 7 Four Factors Limiting Growth

Table 8 Global Market by Region

Table 9 Global Market by Application

Table 10 Global Market by Technology

Table 11 Global Market by Place

Table 12 Global Market by Product

Table 13 Respiratory Infectious Disease by Country

Table 14 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease by Country

Table 15 Sexually Transmitted Disease by Country

Table 16 Other Application by Country

Table 17 PCR by Country

Table 18 NGS/Probe by Country

Table 19 Other Technology by Country

Table 20 Hospital Point of Care by Country

Table 21 Clinic or Physician Office Lab by Country

Table 22 Seniors Facility by Country

Table 23 Other Place by Country

Table 24 Instrument by Country

Table 25 Cartridge by Country

Table 26 Other Product by Country

Table 27 The Most Common Assays

Table 28 Largest Revenue Assays

Table 29 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Healthcare Spending

Figure 2 Centralized vs. Decentralized Laboratory Service

Figure 3 A Highly Multiplexed Syndromic Testing Unit

Figure 4 The Real Cost to Sequence the Human Genome

Figure 5 The Codevelopment Process

Figure 6 The Road to Diagnostics

Figure 7 Percentage of World Population Over 65

Figure 8 Chart Infectious Disease Decline

Figure 9 Global Market Shares Chart

Figure 10 Global Market by Application - Base vs. Final

Figure 11 Global Market by Application Base Year

Figure 12 Global Market by Application End Year

Figure 13 Application Share by Year

Figure 14 Application Segments Growth

Figure 15 Global Market by Technology - Base vs. Final

Figure 16 Global Market by Technology Base Year

Figure 17 Global Market by Technology End Year

Figure 18 Technology Share by Year

Figure 19 Technology Segments Growth

Figure 20 Global Market by Place - Base vs. Final

Figure 21 Global Market by Place Base Year

Figure 22 Global Market by Place End Year

Figure 23 Place Share by Year

Figure 24 Place Segments Growth

Figure 25 Global Market by Product - Base vs. Final

Figure 26 Global Market by Product Base Year

Figure 27 Global Market by Product End Year

Figure 28 Product Share by Year

Figure 29 Product Segments Growth

Figure 30 Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Growth

Figure 31 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease Growth

Figure 32 Sexually Transmitted Disease Growth

Figure 33 Other Application Growth

Figure 34 PCR Growth

Figure 35 NGS/Probe Growth

Figure 36 Other Technology Growth

Figure 37 Hospital Point of Care Growth

Figure 38 Clinic or Physician Office Lab Growth

Figure 39 Seniors Facility Growth

Figure 40 Other Place Growth

Figure 41 Instrument Growth

Figure 42 Cartridge Growth

Figure 43 Other Product Growth

Figure 44 IVD Test Menu Growth

Figure 45 IVD Test Average Fees - A Ten Year View

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Abionic

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access Bio

Ador Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Anitoa

Applied BioCode

Aureum Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Autonomous Medical Devices

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis (OpGen)

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

Diasorin S.p.A.

DNAe

Domus Diagnostics

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fusion Genomics.

Genedrive

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Genomadix

Getlabs

Global Access Diagnostics

Grip Molecular Technologies

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Iollo

J&J Innovative Medicine

Karius

Lucira Health (Pfizer)

LumiraDx

Maxim Biomedical

Meep

Meridian Bioscience

Millipore Sigma

Molbio Diagnostics

NanoDx

Nanomix

Novacyt

Novel Microdevices

Novus Diagnostics

Nuclein

OnsiteGene

Operon

OraSure Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Prenetics

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Proof Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

QuidelOrtho

R-Biopharm AG

Response Biomedical

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

Salignostics

SD Biosensor

Seegene

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Uniogen

Veramarx

Veredus Laboratories

XCR Diagnostics Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900