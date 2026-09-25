Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Market To 2031: Energy-Efficient Ventilation And Indoor Air Quality Demand Drive Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Efficiency and air-quality rules are driving smart, high-capacity DOAS in commercial projects, creating opportunities in retrofits, IoT controls, heat recovery and dehumidification

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market is projected to exceed USD 2.02 billion by 2031, supported by stringent energy-efficiency standards, growing demand for healthier indoor environments and increased investment in advanced ventilation technologies. Commercial, institutional and industrial facilities are integrating energy-efficient DOAS solutions to improve airflow, humidity management and operational performance while meeting evolving European sustainability requirements.

Over the past two years, the European DOAS industry has experienced significant development as governments, property owners and facility managers have increased their focus on building energy performance and indoor air quality. More rigorous building codes, environmental targets and green building programs are encouraging the deployment of dedicated ventilation systems in offices, hospitals, schools, airports, retail centers and high-density residential developments.

Technology is reshaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are introducing advanced heat recovery systems, variable-speed fans, intelligent controls and Internet of Things-enabled monitoring platforms. Integration with building management systems enables real-time oversight of airflow, temperature, humidity and pollutant levels while supporting predictive maintenance and energy optimization. Renewable energy integration is also gaining momentum, particularly in Northern and Western Europe, where decarbonization policies and environmental commitments remain strong.

Market Drivers



Energy-efficiency regulations: European directives and national building standards are increasing demand for low-energy ventilation systems. Heat recovery, automated controls and variable-speed technology help building owners reduce energy consumption, control operating costs and support compliance with carbon-reduction requirements.

Indoor air quality priorities: Offices, healthcare facilities, schools and public buildings are investing in reliable ventilation, pollutant filtration and humidity control. Post-pandemic health concerns continue to reinforce demand for systems that support occupant comfort and safety without compromising energy performance. Smart building adoption: IoT-enabled DOAS equipment can communicate with centralized building management platforms, enabling automated adjustments based on occupancy and environmental conditions.

Market Challenges



High capital expenditure: DOAS installation can require substantial initial investment, particularly in large facilities and older buildings where ductwork, mechanical rooms or existing HVAC infrastructure must be modified.

Skilled workforce shortages: Installation, commissioning and maintenance require trained HVAC engineers and technicians. Limited access to qualified personnel in some regions may delay projects and increase lifecycle costs. Supply chain exposure: Fluctuating metal prices, semiconductor availability, transportation delays and geopolitical risks can affect manufacturing schedules and equipment pricing.

Primary DOAS manufacturing inputs include aluminum and steel for enclosures and heat exchangers, copper for piping and coils, high-efficiency fans, sensors and electronic control components. Germany, France and Italy provide established manufacturing and component-supply networks, while specialized parts are also sourced from Eastern Europe, China and India. Manufacturers are reducing procurement risk through supplier diversification, long-term contracts, regional sourcing and increased use of recycled materials.

Key European DOAS Market Trends



Smart and automated ventilation: Real-time monitoring, demand-based control and predictive maintenance are becoming central features of advanced DOAS installations.

Retrofit activity: Europe's aging building stock is creating demand for ventilation upgrades that improve energy performance and indoor air quality without requiring complete reconstruction.

Industry consolidation: Larger HVAC companies are acquiring specialized ventilation and energy recovery businesses to expand technical expertise, product portfolios and geographic coverage. Sustainable system design: Heat recovery, low-energy components, recyclable materials and renewable energy compatibility are increasingly influencing product development and procurement decisions.

Greater-Than-60-Ton Systems Record Strong Growth

The greater-than-60-ton capacity segment is expanding rapidly as large office towers, hospitals, airports, shopping centers, industrial plants and logistics facilities require high-capacity ventilation. Centralized DOAS equipment can serve multiple zones while reducing the complexity and space requirements associated with installing numerous smaller units. These systems also support heat recovery, modular configurations and intelligent controls, helping operators manage energy use across high-occupancy properties.

New Construction Remains the Leading Implementation Type

New construction dominates the European DOAS market because ventilation can be incorporated during the initial building design. This approach enables optimized equipment placement, ductwork routing and integration with heating, cooling and building automation systems. It also reduces compatibility issues and structural limitations commonly encountered in retrofit projects. Hospitals, universities, commercial developments and transportation hubs are increasingly specifying DOAS technology to support long-term energy, health and sustainability objectives.

Commercial Buildings Lead DOAS Demand

The commercial sector represents the largest end-user segment, driven by the ventilation requirements of offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, airports and retail properties. These buildings frequently operate for extended periods and accommodate fluctuating occupancy levels, creating demand for consistent airflow, temperature control and humidity management. Commercial operators also have greater access to the financing, technical expertise and maintenance infrastructure required for advanced ventilation systems.

Dehumidification Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Requirement

Demand for dehumidification is rising across Europe due to humid coastal environments, seasonal rainfall and increasingly strict indoor environmental standards. Effective moisture control helps protect building materials, sensitive equipment and collections while reducing mold and corrosion risks. Healthcare facilities, educational buildings, museums and commercial properties are adopting DOAS solutions with heat recovery, variable-speed fans and automated humidity controls to maintain stable indoor conditions efficiently.

Germany Leads the European DOAS Market

Germany holds a leading position due to its strong industrial base, advanced building technology sector and rigorous energy-performance requirements. Automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing and data center facilities require precise environmental control, while hospitals and commercial complexes prioritize reliable ventilation and energy efficiency. The country's Building Energy Act, EU-aligned sustainability policies and widespread adoption of smart HVAC technologies support continued DOAS investment. Germany also benefits from established engineering capabilities and a skilled technical workforce.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Market Segmentation



By capacity: Less than 20 tons, 20-40 tons, 40-60 tons and greater than 60 tons

By implementation type: New construction and retrofit

By end user: Commercial and industrial By requirement: Heating, cooling, ventilation and dehumidification

The outlook for Europe's Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market remains positive through 2031. Regulatory compliance, commercial construction, retrofit investment, smart building adoption and stronger indoor air quality expectations are expected to sustain demand for efficient, connected and high-capacity ventilation solutions across the region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Multistack LLC

Samsung Group

Munters Group AB

Rheem Manufacturing Company Desiccant Rotors International Inc.

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