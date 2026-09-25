Europe Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031 Automotive, Construction And Infrastructure Demand Drives Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe is shifting to recycled, low-carbon and traceable steel wire rods, creating opportunities in EVs, renewable energy, grid upgrades and durable infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe steel wire rods market is projected to exceed USD 28.53 billion by 2031, according to the research report, "Europe Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031." Market growth is being supported by Europe's established industrial base, advanced engineering capabilities, infrastructure investment, automotive production and transition toward low-carbon steel manufacturing.

Construction and automotive applications account for approximately 36% and 30% of regional demand, respectively. These industries are increasing the use of high-strength, lightweight and environmentally responsible steel wire rods in reinforced concrete, fasteners, suspension systems, tire cords, springs, meshes and precision-engineered components. Urban redevelopment, transportation upgrades and electric vehicle manufacturing are expected to sustain demand for specialized and high-performance grades.

European steel producers are expanding electric arc furnace capacity, increasing recycled scrap utilization and investing in hydrogen-based steelmaking. Automation in scrap sorting, advanced alloy development, digital process monitoring and predictive maintenance are also improving product consistency while reducing waste and lifecycle emissions. Manufacturers are aligning production with EU climate objectives, circular economy policies and sustainable procurement requirements.

Compliance remains central to market development. CE marking, REACH requirements, ISO quality standards and environmental product declarations support standardized performance, chemical safety and verified emissions reductions across European markets. Leading producers, including ArcelorMittal Europe, Voestalpine, Tata Steel Europe and Bekaert, are broadening their low-carbon and recycled steel portfolios while adopting AI-enabled process control and advanced metallurgical technologies.

Europe Steel Wire Rods Market Drivers



Renewable energy and green infrastructure: Offshore and onshore wind farms, solar installations, electricity transmission networks and sustainable construction projects require high-strength, corrosion-resistant wire rod products for structural supports, fasteners, cable reinforcement and mechanical systems.

Advanced engineering and aerospace manufacturing: Aerospace, robotics, precision machinery, defense and automotive manufacturing are generating demand for specialty alloy wire rods with consistent dimensions, fatigue resistance and dependable mechanical performance. Electric vehicle production: Growth in European EV manufacturing is increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength wire rods used in drivetrain components, suspension systems, battery assemblies and precision fasteners.

Market Challenges



Environmental regulation and carbon pricing: EU emissions requirements and carbon pricing increase operating costs and require substantial investment in electric arc furnaces, renewable power and other low-emission technologies.

Economic and industrial volatility: Changes in construction activity, automotive output, interest rates, energy prices and raw material availability can affect order volumes and manufacturing competitiveness. Supply chain exposure: Geopolitical uncertainty, trade fluctuations and dependence on international markets may disrupt feedstock availability, logistics and export demand.

Key Europe Steel Wire Rods Market Trends



Circular steel production: Electric arc furnace production and closed-loop scrap recycling are expanding as manufacturers seek to reduce reliance on primary raw materials and lower carbon emissions.

Digital supply chains: Real-time logistics monitoring, automated compliance documentation, blockchain-enabled traceability and Industry 4.0 systems are improving visibility, certification and supplier risk management. Low-carbon product development: Steelmakers are introducing certified recycled and reduced-emission products for customers pursuing sustainable procurement and lifecycle carbon targets.

Fast-Growing Market Segments

Alloy steel is expected to be the fastest-growing grade category in the European steel wire rods market. Demand is being driven by electric vehicles, aerospace systems, industrial robotics, renewable energy infrastructure and high-speed machinery. Alloy wire rods offer the strength, fatigue durability, corrosion resistance and temperature performance required for demanding applications. Continued advances in micro-alloying, heat treatment and controlled rolling are enabling manufacturers to serve increasingly specialized engineering requirements.

The energy sector represents a strategically important application area. Renewable power development and grid modernization require wire rods for wind turbine components, solar mounting systems, transmission infrastructure, cable protection, structural fasteners and reinforcement products. Energy security initiatives and cross-border electricity connections are creating additional opportunities for durable, low-carbon steel products.

Wire rods with diameters from 10 millimeters to 16 millimeters are forecast to record rapid growth as Europe upgrades bridges, railways, tunnels, industrial facilities and renewable energy installations. These products are increasingly used in heavy-duty reinforcement, structural supports, industrial cabling and machinery exposed to substantial loads or harsh operating conditions.

The 600-800 MPa tensile strength segment is also expanding quickly. Its balance of strength, manufacturability and weight reduction supports applications in automotive engineering, rail systems, industrial machinery, robotics, precision springs and mechanically stressed connectors.

Galvanized wire rods are gaining market share as infrastructure owners prioritize corrosion resistance, longer service life and reduced maintenance. Demand is particularly strong in coastal infrastructure, railways, bridges, fencing, offshore wind installations, solar facilities and electricity transmission systems.

Germany Leads the European Market

Germany maintains a leading position in the Europe steel wire rods market due to its advanced automotive, machinery, tooling and precision engineering industries. Strong domestic steelmaking capacity, modern rolling mills, research institutions and efficient regional logistics support consistent demand and reliable supply. Continued investment in smart manufacturing, automation and advanced metallurgy further strengthens Germany's role in the regional market.

Report Parameters



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Report Coverage



Europe steel wire rods market value, forecast and segment analysis

Market drivers, challenges, trends and industry developments

Profiles of leading steel wire rod manufacturers Competitive analysis and strategic recommendations

Market Segmentation



By grade: Carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel

By application: Construction, automotive, industrial, energy, consumer goods and other applications By surface finish: Plain, galvanized, annealed or oil-tempered, and other coated products

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ArcelorMittal S.A.

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO Holdings Inc.

Aperam S.A.

Outokumpu Oyj

Alleima

JFE Holdings, Inc.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

JSW Steel Limited

Walsin Lihwa Tata Steel Limited

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