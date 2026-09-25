Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home Completes Ownership Transition To Andrew M Oser, Carrying A 90-Year Canton Legacy Forward

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Canton funeral home, serving local families since 1935, enters its next chapter with a clear belief: there is no one "right" way to say goodbye.

- Schneeberger-Oser Funeral HomeCANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home has officially completed the transfer of ownership to Andrew M. Oser, marking a milestone for one of Canton's longest-serving independent funeral homes.The funeral home has been part of the Canton community since 1935, serving generations of local families through three generations of Schneeberger family ownership. In recent years, Oser has carried that legacy forward as the de facto fourth-generation owner and steward of the business. In September 2026, that transition reached its official completion.The change represents more than the transfer of a business. It marks the continuation of a nearly century-long legacy of locally owned, independent funeral service in Canton."I have had the extraordinary privilege of being trained under L.J. Schneeberger, who is undoubtedly one of the most incredible people I have ever met," said Andrew M. Oser, Owner of Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home. "L.J. taught me the business of funeral service and the science behind our craft, but far more importantly, he taught me the art of it."Oser describes that art as knowing how to listen to a family and understand what they need, sometimes before they can put it into words, and knowing how to create a meaningful goodbye that feels like the person being remembered."The Schneeberger family spent more than 90 years building a legacy in this community, and I have never taken lightly the responsibility of being entrusted with carrying it forward," Oser said. "I don't see myself as someone who simply purchased a funeral home. I was fortunate enough to learn from the generation before me, and I consider myself the fourth generation charged with protecting what they built while having the courage to make it our own."**Changing the Narrative on Funerals**Under Oser's leadership, the firm has honored the traditions it was built on while embracing a more personalized, contemporary approach. Its message to families is simple: funerals are not cookie cutter."We aren't a traditional funeral home. And we're proud of that," Oser said. "At Schneeberger-Oser, we don't believe there's one 'right' way to say goodbye, because there's no one right way to live a life. Tradition can be beautiful. And when it's meaningful to a family, we honor it. But tradition isn't a rule.""A funeral can be solemn and reverent," he added. "It can also be filled with music, laughter, stories, and moments that make you smile through the tears."That philosophy shapes every service the firm offers:- **Personalized Funerals and Celebrations of Life:** traditional funerals when families want them, and highly personalized Celebrations of Life built around the individual, including visitation, burial and graveside services, military honors, unique venues, customized processions, memorial photography and dove releases.- **Cremation Services:** from simple direct cremation to private family viewing, visitation, ceremonies and Celebrations of Life. Choosing cremation does not mean giving up the chance to gather, remember and celebrate someone.- **Funeral and Cremation Preplanning:** advance planning for burial and cremation, including prefunding options and personalized arrangements, so people can make their own decisions ahead of time and lift that burden from their families.The families Schneeberger-Oser serves are not defined by age, income or whether they choose burial or cremation. They are families who believe a life deserves to be remembered as uniquely as it was lived, and who want a funeral home willing to make that happen.**The Next Chapter**"Funeral service will continue to evolve, and so will we," Oser said. "We can challenge convention, rethink what a funeral can be and change the way we say goodbye, but the lessons L.J. taught me about caring for the deceased and the families who entrust them to us will never change. That will always be the heart of Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home."As the funeral home enters this next chapter, its mission remains rooted in the same principle that has guided it since 1935: caring for local families when they need it most, while finding meaningful new ways to celebrate a life well lived.**About Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home**Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home is an independent, locally owned funeral home in Canton, Ohio, serving families since 1935. Led by owner Andrew M. Oser, the firm specializes in personalized funerals and Celebrations of Life, cremation services, and funeral and cremation preplanning. Learn more at schneebergerfuneral.

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Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home Completes Ownership Transition to Andrew M Oser, Carrying a 90-Year Canton Legacy Forward News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd September 25, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion



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