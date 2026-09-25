Request And Approve Privileged Access Directly In Google Chat With Keeper Security

Keeper's zero-knowledge Google Chat integration brings approval workflows and credential access into the collaboration platform teams already use

- Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security platform, today announces a new integration that brings approval workflow management and secure credential access directly into Google Chat, extending zero-trust identity governance to Google Workspace environments. The integration lets teams request and approve privileged access, retrieve credentials and manage secrets without leaving their chat platform, while maintaining the zero-knowledge encryption that defines Keeper's architecture.Keeper's Google Chat App integration addresses a critical gap for organisations that use Google Workspace as their primary collaboration platform, enabling administrators to manage privileged access without switching to separate tools. Teams can now submit vault access requests with justification and custom permission levels, retrieve secrets and approve just-in-time elevation requests with full audit trails and reporting. Administrators enforce time-limited access windows and policy-driven approval routing through Keeper without requiring users to navigate multiple systems."Organisations need access controls embedded in the tools their teams already use," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Using this integration means your infrastructure stays isolated because the chat app is just the interface. The encryption and verification happen entirely in your environment, so credentials never exist in transit, whether to Google's infrastructure or ours."Seamless Access Without ExposureThe Google Chat App runs on an organisation's existing infrastructure using Commander Service Mode. Credentials remain encrypted end-to-end and never pass through external services, maintaining the same zero-knowledge model as Keeper's core platform. Administrators have a variety of actions available through the integration that reduce the burden of manually switching between tools, increasing both security and productivity.The integration supports:- Vault record access requests with custom permissions and time-limited sessions to eliminate waiting for credential distribution- Endpoint Privilege Manager elevation approvals for just-in-time privilege escalation to reduce approval friction- SSO Cloud device approvals for federated authentication workflows to streamline device onboarding- Real-time request notifications and approval workflows within dedicated channels to keep approvers in flow- Centralised audit logging of all access requests, approvals and credential access to ensure compliance visibilityThe integration is available immediately to Keeper customers with active Keeper Secrets Manager or KeeperPAM licences. Installation is facilitated through a guided setup process that uses Keeper Secrets Manager to securely store the integration's configuration and credentials. For setup details and user documentation, visit keeper.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Request and Approve Privileged Access Directly in Google Chat With Keeper Security News Provided By Eskenzi PR September 25, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.