Russo Brothers: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans' 'Endgame' Exit Felt Like End Of An Era

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Russo Brothers have looked back at Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' final days on the sets of Avengers: Endgame, describing the moment as“the end of an era”.

The Russo Brothers took to Instagram, where they shared a string of images and clips from the making of“Avengers: Endgame”. They went on to share on how they never imagined they would reunite years later for Avengers: Doomsday.

Taking to the caption section, Russo Brothers wrote:“These were Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' final days on the set of Avengers: Endgame.”

“It felt like the end of an era. We never could have imagined that years later, we would be working together again on Avengers: Doomsday. Tomorrow, Endgame returns to the big screen...”

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The“Avengers: Endgame Encore” releases in theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The makers of“Avengers: Doomsday” on August 15 unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film, which shared a peek into how Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Doctor Doom, is set to unleash chaos as he goes head-to-head with Marvel's biggest superheroes.

In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they are set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.